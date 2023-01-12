STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUP

Justin Skala to Become Executive Chairman of Standard Building Solutions

READING, England, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the appointment of Thomas Casparie as Chief Executive Officer of BMI Group, a leading manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, effective February 27.

Casparie succeeds Justin Skala, who will assume the newly-created role of Executive Chairman of Standard Building Solutions, which includes BMI, GAF, GAF Energy, Schiedel, SGI and Siplast. Casparie will report to Skala and David Winter and David Millstone, Co-CEOs of Standard Industries.

“Since joining BMI as CEO, Justin Skala has led the successful integration of the company, bringing together a number of geographies and leading brands to create a unified global business,” said Winter. “Thomas Casparie, with his sustained track record leading industrial businesses, is the ideal CEO to build on BMI’s momentum and continue to lead its transformation for the future.”

“Over the past several years, Justin Skala and his highly accomplished team have laid the foundation for BMI’s future growth,” said Millstone. “We are thrilled to have Justin join us at Standard Building Solutions and to have Thomas build on this foundation across all of BMI’s businesses and markets.”

“I am excited to welcome Thomas to BMI, as he shares our deep commitment to the company’s mission and vision,” said Skala. “His rich industry experience makes him the right person to lead BMI’s continued expansion and innovation, and I can’t wait to work with him during the transition and in my new role.”

Casparie joins BMI from Shell, where he led a number of the company’s businesses over the past 26 years, driving business transformations and major growth expansion projects. He also oversaw signature initiatives in sustainable energy solutions.

“I feel inspired by BMI’s vision and the key role its solutions play in people’s everyday lives,” said Casparie. “I am excited to work with the world-class team at BMI to continue to lead its transformation and expand on its success in providing innovative and sustainable roofing and waterproofing solutions to its customers around the world.”

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

About BMI

BMI Group, a Standard Industries company, is the largest manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe, with a strong presence in Asia and Africa. With 128 production facilities and operations in Europe, Asia and Africa, the company brings more than 165 years of experience. More than 9,500 employees give established brands like Braas, Monier, Icopal, Bramac, Cobert, Coverland, Everguard, Monarflex, Redland, Sealoflex, Siplast, Vedag, Villas, Wierer, and Wolfin a face to the customer. BMI Group is headquartered in London. Learn more at www.bmigroup.com .

Media Contact

Lizzie Wolff, VP of External Communications, Standard Industries

[email protected]

SOURCE Standard Industries