EAGLE EYE’S ACQUISITION OF UNTIE NOTS USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF LOYALTY AND PROMOTIONAL PERFORMANCE FOR GROCERS AND RETAILERS GLOBALLY

Combined solutions offer retailers improved engagement with customers, more efficient data collection and positive ROI from marketing and promotions

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eagle Eye, a global digital marketing technology company that helps retail and hospitality companies build more personalised relationships with customers, has completed the acquisition of Untie Nots, a French high-growth SaaS company that enables retailers to develop highly personalised, profitable and gamified promotions at scale.

Through Eagle Eye and Untie Nots’ combined solutions, enterprise grocers and retailers worldwide can deliver digital promotions tailored to individual customers at scale, accelerating their personalisation strategies and improving the overall performance of their loyalty and promotional initiatives. Importantly, these solutions will be able to be implemented quickly and without additional complexity.

Eagle Eye’s acquisition of Untie Nots enhances its promotional and loyalty technology offerings through the addition of digital games, contests and challenges that deliver high engagement rates and AI and ML-enabled campaign management and measurement, enabling Eagle Eye to now offer an end-to-end promotion and loyalty solution. Untie Nots, founded in 2016 to provide retailers with more effective tools to improve digital promotions and loyalty through gamification, now serves over 60% of the French grocery retail market as well as other key European markets and North America.

Improving revenue generation and loyalty through effective promotions

“Untie Nots has consistently pushed the envelope with its technology and overall approach to personalisation and customer activation in the grocery sector,” said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. “Together, our companies can create ground-breaking opportunities for grocers and retailers across the globe to improve their loyalty and promotional performance and ROI using the most sophisticated and scalable tools on the market.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Eagle Eye and extend the reach of our combined solutions,” said Cédric Chéreau, founder of Untie Nots. “Our companies share the same vision for retail personalisation and customer engagement, transforming the one-to-one relationship between brands, retailers and consumers.

Advancing personalisation at scale

At a time when 71% of brands and retailers say they excel in marketing personalisation, but only 34% of consumers feel the same, the need for more effective one-to-one engagement at scale has never been greater for enterprise retailers. Eagle Eye and Untie Nots will deliver a solution designed to help grocers and retailers engage customers more effectively in the ways consumers want, including through games and challenges, and fully leverage their customer intelligence and rich data.

“With Eagle Eye’s ability to bring together multiple customer and contextual data points to create real-time offers and communications and Untie Nots’ ability to activate customers through gamification and AI-powered logic to deliver the most relevant offers and rewards, the possibilities for retailers are almost limitless,” added Mason.

For more information about Eagle Eye and Untie Nots or to schedule an interview with CEO Tim Mason or Untie Nots founder Cédric Chéreau, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real-time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services. Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at a lower cost while driving marketing innovation. The Company’s current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail, Leisure and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Red, JD Sports, Pret A Manger, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express; in North America, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Southeastern Grocers and Staples US Retail and in Australia & New Zealand, Woolworths Group and The Warehouse Group. Visit www.eagleeye.com for more information.

About Untie Nots

Untie Nots, an Eagle Eye company, was founded in France by Zyed Jamoussi and Cédric Chéreau in 2016. The company’s SaaS solution, the Untie Nots Challenges Platform, is already trusted by many French and European grocery retailers. The company entered the U.S. market in 2022 with plans to expand across North America. Combined with Eagle Eye’s AIR Platform, the enterprise provides retailers and brands with modern, cloud-based technology solutions across loyalty, promotions, and rewards. Visit www.untienots.com for more information.

SOURCE Eagle Eye