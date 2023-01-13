AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Hyundai IONIQ 6 is Euro NCAP’s ‘Best in Class’ Car 2022 in the ‘Large Family Car’ category

PRNewswire January 13, 2023
  • Hyundai IONIQ 6 awarded ‘Best in Class’ of 2022 by Euro NCAP in the ‘Large Family Car’ category
  • Hyundai’s Electrified Streamliner recently achieved maximum five-star rating in Euro NCAP safety test
  • Newest model in Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ line-up brand excelled in ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’ and ‘Safety Assist’ categories

OFFENBACH, Germany, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has announced the best-rated cars of 2022 in terms of safety. Last year was the independent vehicle assessment organisation’s busiest-ever year, as it tested 66 new passenger cars. In a further demonstration of Hyundai’s EV leadership, the company’s IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner was awarded ‘Best in Class’ in the ‘Large Family Car’ category.

“This latest Euro NCAP ‘Best in Class’ 2022 title for IONIQ 6 follows on from last year’s maximum five-star safety rating, and proves that it is one of the safest EVs on the European market,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing, Product and PR at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Hyundai is committed to providing all road users with the highest level of safety, while at the same time offering innovative mobility solutions to our customers. This latest accolade by Euro NCAP underscores our industry-leading position in the field of future mobility.”

To define the Euro NCAP ‘Best in Class’, a calculation is made of the weighted sum of the scores in each of the four areas of assessment: ‘Adult Occupant Protection’, ‘Child Occupant Protection’, ‘Vulnerable Road User Protection’ and ‘Safety Assist’. This sum is used by the organisation as the basis for comparison of the vehicles. Cars qualify for ‘Best in Class’ based only on their rating with standard safety equipment. Additional ratings based on optional equipment are excluded.

IONIQ 6’s victory in the ‘Large Family Car’ category follows on from its successful Euro NCAP safety test last year. In November 2022, it was announced that the latest model of Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ line-up brand was awarded with the maximum five-star rating.

More information about Hyundai Motor Europe HQ and its products is available at www.hyundai.news.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

