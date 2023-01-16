Beyond Wonderful: The Apurva Kempinski Bali Unveils 2023 Brand Campaign Entitled ‘Powerful Indonesia’

Monthly thematic programmes to promote the powerful aspects of Indonesia, highlighted collaborations across disciplines, cultural diversity, empowerment, sustainability and equal opportunity for people with disabilities

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Home for the 2022 G20 Presidency of Indonesia, The Apurva Kempinski Bali begins 2023 with the launch of ‘Powerful Indonesia’ – promoting the powerful side of Indonesia. This year-long campaign encompasses 12 curated monthly themes, focusing on partnership with people across disciplines, cultural-diversity guest experiences, an empowerment programme with educational institutions, sustainable activations and a development platform for people with disabilities.

People Across Disciplines: Spectacular cross-over collaborations with highly acclaimed profiles will be showcased and bring ‘Powerful Indonesia’ to life. Highlights include an art and craftsmanship initiative with Dr Oei Hong Djien, Raul Renanda and Stephane Sensey; a sustainability movement with Dr Lawrence Blair, Ari Bayu Aji, Gus Agung Gunarthawa and Helianti Hilman; and a musical programme with Raul Renanda, Aksan Sjuman, Anom Darsana and Astrid Sulaiman.

Unity in Diversity Guest Experiences: Throughout 2022, this majestic resort brought guests on a wonderful journey of cultural and artistic exploration and celebration of the rich cultural diversity, heritage and philosophy of Indonesia’s seven main regions: Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. These will remain a part of the guest experiences throughout the resort, which portray mystical stories from those regions, their holistic treatments, culinary diversity, craftsmanship and traditional games.

Empowerment Programme with Educational Institutions: In line with the resort’s sustainability goals, the resort has developed strong collaborations with the local communities and institutions that are in need of support and sustenance. Partners are Arie Siswanto and Bali Culinary Pastry School, Politeknik Negeri Bali, the Sumba Hospitality Foundation, the Bali Wise Foundation and Difalink.

Sustainable Activations: In 2022, the resort successfully brought sustainability under the Unity in Diversity umbrella. And 2023 marks the beginning of the five-year plan to activate our Brand Strategy Roadmap with sustainability at its core.

Development Platform for People with Disabilities: The Apurva Kempinski Bali, in partnership with Difalink, develops youths with disabilities and builds a strong and inclusive work team.

General Manager Vincent Guironnet shared, “Indonesia is one of the most diverse and colourful countries in the world, and I have called this beautiful country home for the past 16 years. This nation is beyond wonderful. Its heritage, natural landscapes, cultural identities, inspirational sound and music, holistic wellness, culinary diversity, dynamic sports and passionate people bring out the powerful side of Indonesia. We are extremely excited to invite everyone to explore these unique experiences themselves, here at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.”

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. kempinski.com/bali

