AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

24-7 Intouch Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to IntouchCX

PRNewswire January 17, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, announced today it is changing its corporate name to IntouchCX to better align with its accelerated growth, new solution offerings, and positioning as a market innovator.

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

The Company has also unveiled a new brand that reflects the company’s roots and equity while encompassing its new ambitions with a more modern and human-centric appeal. 

“We recognized there was a huge opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves to further showcase our commitment to innovating in an industry that really needs it,” said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of IntouchCX. “Being an innovation-led company has always been part of our foundation and culture, and it’s important to us because it demonstrates that we bring more to the table than operational excellence. It is not easy to differentiate yourself in this industry, and innovation is a way we have always set ourselves apart to deliver value that nobody else is able to deliver.”

IntouchCX’s bold new identity and positioning is anchored in its strategic pillars of having unparalleled understanding of their client partners ecosystems, commitment to building trusted, long-standing relationships centered on exceptional performance, innovation, and developing knowledgeable and empowered people.

“Our transformed brand evokes what our strategy and North Star are,” said Wilma Chan, EVP of Marketing at IntouchCX. “As we look to the future, our brand amplifies our position as a thought leader, by anticipating future customer experience needs in new ways and developing unique solutions that truly deliver.”

The Company continues to invest in global scale, employee engagement, and leadership with a differentiated approach that balances performance, people and technologies. IntouchCX creates elevated customer and employee journeys through cognitive research and experience design, and has successfully launched new solutions this year including well-being led Trust and Safety solutions, Mosaic Languages, and IntouchCX Disrupt – a bespoke customer experience solution designed specifically for hyper-growth companies.

IntouchCX currently operates globally in a work from anywhere model. The Company’s new branding is being rolled out across all its physical campuses in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Jamaica, Honduras, Greece, India, and the Philippines, including a newly launched website (intouchcx.com), and updated social media presence.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

Media Contact: Jaime Dzikowski, Vice President, Brand & Communications, IntouchCX, [email protected]

SOURCE 24-7 Intouch

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.