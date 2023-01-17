AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar to Supply all High-Efficiency Modules for Egypt’s Largest PV project

PRNewswire January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar entered into a partnership with AMEA Power, one of the largest developers in the UAE, and will join hands with a consortium consisting of China Energy Engineering Group, China Energy International Group, and Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction to provide an integrated solution for the gigawatt-scale wind & photovoltaics (PV) energy projects AMEA  is embarking on. Among them, the Kom Ombo Abydos project in Egypt, with a capacity of 560MW, will be the largest single PV project in the country upon completion. JA Solar will supply all DeepBlue 3.0 Pro high-efficiency modules for the project. Construction of the project commenced in early January 2023 and is expected to be completed within 19 months.

The Kom Ombo Abydos PV project in Egypt is developed, owned, and operated by AMEA Power and financed by International Finance Corporation (IFC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO). Upon completion, the project will provide clean electricity to nearly one million Egyptian residents.

The DeepBlue 3.0 Pro module selected for the project using JA Solar’s proprietary Gapless Flexible Interconnection (GFI) technology. With a module conversion efficiency of 21.7%, integrating advantages of higher conversion efficiency, excellent power generation capacity, and high reliability, DeepBlue 3.0 Pro perfectly balances quality, efficiency, and cost, offering customers the optimal levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and ensuring constant high power output over the life cycle of the PV plant.

Currently, traditional fossil energy still dominates Egypt’s energy system, accounting for up to 90% of the total. Following the global trend towards carbon neutrality, Egypt has in recent years actively promoted the development and application of renewable energy and set the goal of increasing the electricity supply from renewable energy to 42% by 2035. In November 2022, Egypt hosted the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). As a manufacturer in the renewable energy industry, JA Solar participated actively in the conference and related activities, and continuously practice the sustainable development model of “Green to Green, Green to Grow, and Green to Great”.

Yang Aiqing, Member of the Board and Rotating President of JA Solar, commented, it is an honor for JA Solar to participate in the construction of the Kom Ombo Abydos project to make PV energy affordable and accessible local residents. Africa has low access to electricity, but is rich in sunlight and is uniquely positioned to develop solar energy. For more people to have access to efficient and reliable green electricity, JA Solar has been actively promoting the development of the African PV market. Since its establishment, JA Solar has set the corporate mission of ” Develop solar power to benefit the entire human race”. It has committed and will continuously try to promote the development of PV technology and the application of PV around the world.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

