BNI® CELEBRATES 38 YEARS OF CONSECUTIVE MEMBERSHIP GROWTH

PRNewswire January 18, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BNI® (Business Network International), the world’s leading business referral organization, celebrated their 38th anniversary on January 8, 2023. For 38 years, BNI has been helping Members create a better future for themselves and their communities and has provided a proven system to help its Members grow their businesses even through some difficult economic times.

BNI New Logo

In 2022, BNI generated over $20.38 billion USD in closed business for its Members globally and celebrated over 10,000 net new Members, resulting in the organization’s 38th year of continuous growth. As a word-of-mouth referral marketing organization, this incredible recorded revenue was made possible by over 13.3 million referrals passed across the BNI community in 2022 – another annual record for the organization.

When the first BNI Chapter meeting was held at a small coffee shop in Arcadia, California in 1985, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, Dr. Ivan Misner could not have anticipated what it would soon become, although he did believe it would be something special. By the end of the first year, 20 BNI Chapters were spread across southern California. Today, 38 years later, BNI is now approaching the 11,000 Chapter mark worldwide and nearing the 300,000 Member milestone globally.

“BNI Members are the best economic stimulus there is. The valuable referrals they generate for one another will continue generating more opportunities for months and years to come,” says Graham Weihmiller, BNI’s Chairman & CEO. “Congratulations to BNI Members worldwide on the significant business generation done over the past year – great work!”

“I am humbled by what BNI has become” Dr. Ivan Misner says, “Its impact on the world of business and on individual lives continues to spread. I feel so proud of how the Givers Gain® philosophy has expanded around the world and I can never get enough of hearing about people’s experiences in the organization.”

This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of January 5, 2023 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide over the last 12 months.

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world’s largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 297,000 Member-businesses participating in over 10,900 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 76+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $141,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 139 million valuable new client referrals. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI’s philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI’s motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to January 5, 2023.

 

SOURCE BNI

