AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

INDIA TO ADDRESS ENERGY TRANSITION AGENDA DURING INAUGURAL INDIA ENERGY WEEK 2023

PRNewswire January 18, 2023
  • India Energy Week will offer essential insight into the policies and priorities of the country at the centre of global energy transition.
  • Launched in the year of India’s G20 Presidency, India Energy Week will convene policymakers, business leaders, and innovators at a critical moment in the global energy transition.
  • Over 30,000 visitors from across India and the international energy value chain will meet in Bengaluru to tackle the Energy Trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — His Excellency Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced that the inaugural India Energy Week (IEW) will take place in Bengaluru from 6-8 February 2023.

Launched in the year of India’s G20 Presidency, the exhibition and conference will convene India’s senior energy stakeholders and over 30,000 global policymakers, business leaders and innovators to discuss India’s energy transition agenda and shine a light on opportunities in the country set to become one of the world’s largest energy markets.

India is expected to drive the largest increase in energy production of any country over the next two decades. Diversifying its energy mix through gas, biofuels, and hydrogen to unlock its full potential and address the Energy Trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

India’s responsible, full-scale energy transition will see over USD 300bn invested in upscaling the sector, its renewable energy capacity increased to 500 GW by 2030, and net-zero achieved by 2070. Through One Sun, One World, One Grid, India aims to provide reliable clean energy to vulnerable communities, charting a new path for developing countries navigating the energy transition.

IEW is an opportunity for the international community to be part of this large-scale transition – in India, and throughout the global energy economy at large.

Visitors will hear from global industry leaders about the trends that are expected to shape the future of the sector, discover the innovations that will enable the transition to Net Zero, and unlock partnerships that will determine the direction of the industry.

The key themes that the exhibition and conference will cover, include:

  • Making energy accessible, secure, and affordable for all
  • Paving the way for net-zero
  • Technology innovation and transfer
  • Enabling partnerships to deliver growth

About India Energy Week 2023:

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is the pre-eminent platform connecting India’s booming network of energy stakeholders with international counterparts for collaboration and conversation for a responsible and smart energy transition on India’s road to net-zero. The exhibition and conferences are set to welcome 30,000+ global energy leaders, 8,000+ conference delegates, 1,000+ exhibitors and 500+ renowned speakers from 150+ countries. Official website: www.indiaenergyweek.com.

SOURCE India Energy Week

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.