AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Xi stresses efforts to ensure joyful, peaceful Spring Festival

PRNewswire January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed efforts to ensure a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, spoke with medical workers in a hospital, senior citizens at a nursing home, workers at an outlying oilfield, travelers and staff members at a high-speed railway station, vendors and customers at a wholesale market, and people in an ethnic minority village via video link in Beijing.

Addressing the general public afterwards, Xi first extended greetings to all Chinese people and especially to those who are sticking to their posts during the holiday.

He said his biggest wish is that everyone will have a happy Lunar New Year.

He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to ensure the supply of electricity, gas and heating during the holiday, tighten supervision over food safety, and implement the measures for epidemic prevention and control to prevent all kinds of emergencies and safety accidents, so as to make sure that people of all ethnic groups in the country can have a joyful and peaceful Spring Festival.

Xi also acknowledged the achievements made in various areas in the past year and encouraged everyone to reap even more fruitful results in the new year.

This year’s Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 22.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASJvBEmKGh4

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.