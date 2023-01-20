AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Pixalate Announces December 2022 Top Programmatic Sellers (SSPs) By Market Share For Mobile Advertising Across Google And Apple Platforms

PRNewswire January 21, 2023

Report provides detailed rankings for ad sellers across Google, and Apple app stores – including breakdowns by region and device – and highlights InMobi, Magnite, Xandr Monetize as top ad platforms based on mobile open programmatic ad market share.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the December 2022 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for mobile in-app. The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic ad market share for apps across the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV.

Pixalate announces rankings for each seller’s estimated market share of the open programmatic advertising industry across the world, including market share breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for Mobile.

Top Mobile SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading advertising suppliers on the Google Play and Apple App mobile stores based on estimated market share in December 2022, according to Pixalate:

Google Play, North America, December 2022 
  1. InMobi – 11%
  2. Xandr Monetize – 9%
  3. Magnite – 8%
Apple App Store, North America, December 2022
  1. Inmobi – 11%
  2. Magnite – 10%
  3. Xandr Monetize – 9%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings for all device platforms, visit here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

SOURCE Pixalate

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.