Icelandic ON Power Scales up EV Charging Service Offering with Landis+Gyr Charge Point Management System

PRNewswire January 23, 2023

Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, and ON Power, an Icelandic electricity supplier and charging service provider, cooperate on scaling the company’s EV charging service offering in Iceland with the help of the charge point management system OCEAN.

CHAM, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ON Power, a charging service provider and the largest clean energy supplier in Iceland, is partnering with Etrel, a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), to accommodate the growth of EV registrations in the country. Together, they have configured a dynamic and robust system that will enable ON Power to expand its charging infrastructure and provide a seamless and user-friendly charging experience.

Landis+Gyr Logo

 

The OCEAN software is a scalable EV charge point and energy management platform that provides monitoring and management of residential, business, and public charging locations from a single cloud-based tool. The hardware-agnostic system enables ON Power to transfer the existing operations and expand with the market needs, regardless of implemented charging hardware or location.

Iceland has the second largest share of newly registered EVs in Europe, which makes a rapid and stable roll out of EV charging infrastructure of paramount importance,” said Hrafn Leó Guðjónsson, Product Manager at ON Power. “Ensuring the scalability of the system with technology that allows us to keep pace with the demands of the market was key in our decision to use Etrel OCEAN.”

ON Power launched its EV charging business in 2014, becoming one of the first EV charge point operators and e-mobility service providers in the country. With EV registrations in Iceland exceeding 60% of total new car registrations in 2022 and a solid trajectory for further growth, the Icelandic company turned to the market in search of a new charging infrastructure management solution that would allow them to grow with the market whilst ensuring a stable uptime and good customer experience.

“With a charging network consisting primarily of residential chargers, it is important to ensure a familiar and connected charging experience for customers at home and on the go”, said Rok Poteko, Head of Software Sales at Etrel. “We brought ON Power closer to their users with a white label solution; allowing the company to apply custom configurations from branding and subscription methods to payment types and tariffs.”

In the second phase of the rollout, ON Power will leverage OCEAN’s extensive API database, which will enable tight integration with ON Power’s trusted ERP and CRM systems, further improving its operations.

ON Power

ON Power is the largest clean energy provider in Iceland. It produces and sells electricity to the entire population and hot water to the capital area. Their objective is to protect the interests of the country’s natural resources and the company’s customers, guided by the principle of sustainability. In so doing, the company supports innovation and the responsible utilisation of natural resources and promotes energy switching to a lower ecological footprint for the benefit of society as a whole. More information: https://www.on.is/en

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media
Melissa van Anraad
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398
[email protected]

Investor inquiries: [email protected]
Media inquiries: [email protected]

 

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

