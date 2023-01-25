AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

OutSystems Named a Leader and Positioned Highest for “Ability to Execute” in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

PRNewswire January 25, 2023

Recently recognized as “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Report1, OutSystems is named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the sixth consecutive time

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the January 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). In its sixth consecutive time as a Leader2, OutSystems was positioned highest on the vertical axis for “ability to execute”  based on its product/service, sales execution/pricing, customer experience, market responsiveness/record, overall viability, marketing execution, and operations.

Low-code development continues to see high adoption growth due to demands for greater velocity in application delivery across large and midsize organizations with extreme engineering efficiency, continued scarcity of tech talent, and growing hybrid or borderless workforces. “LCAP continues to be the largest segment of low-code and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 through 2026″.3

“The demand continues to intensify for new and superior apps that drive efficient operations and improve the bottom line. Faced with complex legacy systems and limited resources, development teams need an open platform that helps accelerate their pace of innovation for new customer experiences, services, and integrations,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “OutSystems is changing the way software is built through high-performance application development. Along with our platform, we’ve built one of the industry’s most robust ecosystems of low-code-specific app components to help all teams build exactly what their business needs now, with the power to rapidly evolve and innovate for the future.”

Unlike other vendors in the market, OutSystems enables a high-performance software development approach, which elevates the performance and productivity of development teams so they can build applications of any complexity or scale. The company’s evolutionary approach to software development also gives customers the power to continuously evolve, integrate, and extend enterprise-grade applications to address new business demands and opportunities. The company’s high-performance approach also allows users to create a wide variety of strategic, mission-critical apps to address their current and emerging business needs.

Customers Validate the Power of High-Performance App Development

In addition to the January 2023 Magic Quadrant, OutSystems was also recognized as the “Customers’ Choice” in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Platforms” report, based on user reviews and feedback. Since the launch of the Peer Insights platform, users have shared more reviews (more than 700 reviews and counting) of OutSystems than of any other enterprise low-code vendor, with an overall score of 4.5/5 stars as of 11th January 2023.

“The role of the IT leader has never been more difficult. The backlog of applications continues to grow and teams simply don’t have the time or resources to keep up,” said Pete Peterson, CTO of Riviera Partners. “I have used OutSystems at three different organizations, and each time, it was the catalyst for transformation. My teams and I have built strategic apps at a rapid pace while delivering exceptional value and saving millions of dollars in production costs. This is not a regular low-code tool, it’s a platform for innovation.” 

“We live in a world that requires our digital solutions to grow with our mission, to quickly extend value as opportunities arise, and to meet our constituents in a personalized and modern fashion,” said John Rathje, Vice President and CIO, Division of Information Technology, Kent State University. “OutSystems provides us the development platform to quickly turn ideas into value, and it meets our goals for a sustainable and extensible solution architecture.”

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms or the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of Customer’: for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

  1. Gartner Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms” – 31 March 2022
  2.  
    1. 2021: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms20 September 2021
    2. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms30 September 2020
    3. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms8 August 2019
    4. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service26 April 2018
    5. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service27 April 2017
  3. Forecast Analysis: Low-Code Development Technologies, Worldwide – 27 October 2022

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

SOURCE OutSystems

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.