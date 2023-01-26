AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alma, a Sisram Medical company, announces the launch of Alma Duo – an advanced, FDA and CE approved solution that promotes sexual wellness for men and women

PRNewswire January 26, 2023

NURNBERG, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alma, one of the top three global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, has announced the launch of its new sexual wellness product – Alma Duo.

 

Alma Duo is an advanced, safe, non-invasive and effective solution causing no pain, that enables patients to bring back spontaneity into their bedroom. It is registered and listed with the FDA as a Class I medical device, and with the CE as a Class IIb medical device. Using the gold standard in shock wave technology, the platform stimulates blood flow to the sexual organs, restoring natural function and helping with the effects of impaired vascular function.

Alma Duo incorporates advanced acoustics technology based on electrohydraulic power, and low intensity shockwaves that cause mechanical stress in the treatment tissue. This triggers a cascade of wound healing responses that eventually stimulate the body to create new arterioles at the focused site, thus creating better blood flow.

“As a world-leading provider of energy-based solutions for the surgical, medical aesthetics and beauty markets, we are focused on creating outstanding technology and solutions that enhance the wellbeing of the people we serve,” says Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram Medical and Alma. “The launch of Alma Duo is a further example of how we are leading the way in developing innovative technologies that enable medical practitioners to offer real, effective solutions to issues faced by their patients, and improve their quality of life.”

“Sexual wellness is an important treatment category for both men and women,” says Dayan. “300 million men around the world are currently dealing with erectile dysfunction, and 60 per cent of women report being dissatisfied with their sex life. Yet, sexual performance is a taboo topic that people often don’t feel comfortable talking about, even with their doctors. With the new Alma Duo, medical professionals can open up the conversation, bringing a life-changing, pain-free treatment to their patients, without pills, needles, or surgery, and with zero recovery time.”

About Alma Lasers

The core subsidiary of Sisram Medical, Alma is a leading global provider of energy-based medical aesthetics solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies to partners and customers across more than 90 countries and jurisdictions worldwide. Over the course of two decades, Alma has acquired a significant, wide-ranging knowledge base that is backed by clinical evidence, proven expertise, and real-life data. It is this knowledge, and the experts behind it, that empowers the company’s technologies and product development processes, and enables Alma to stay at the forefront of technology.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32fDqTfewCw

