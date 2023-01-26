Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG Redemption Reapers Launches Feb 22nd

Binary Haze’s latest epic tale showcases additional cast, characters, and battle system

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Redemption Reapers , the dark fantasy tactical RPG developed by Adglobe and published by Binary Haze Interactive ( ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights ,), prepares to ambush evil with a launch date/time set for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd 2023 7am Pacific time on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Backed by a formidable battalion of AAA industry veterans, Redemption Reapers is an original story created by director Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Producer – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights), with game balance design courtesy of tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Series Director – Fire Emblem, Planning – Kingdom Hearts III), Tomokazu Fukushima (Scenario – Metal Gear Solid, Freedom Wars), and Rei Kondoh (Music – Bayonetta Series, Fire Emblem Series).

An all-star voice cast brings the world to life, including Alejandra Reynoso (Castlevania, DOTA 2), Jason Spisak (Arcane, Teen Titans Go!), Kyle McCarley (13 Sentinels: Aegis of Ruin, NieR: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV), and Caleb Yen (Squid Game, Triangle Strategy, Attack on Titan).

Only the faintest glimmer of hope remains as the menacing Mort army slaughters all in their path, and a once-despised group of mercenaries becomes the only defense against total annihilation. Command humanity’s last stand against evil, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, and fight for redemption against brutal foes utilizing strategic team tactics, surprise attacks and weapon synergies.

Precisely plan the Brigade’s every move through war-torn villages, castles and snowfields to flank the ruthless Mort with perfect positioning. Deploy each warrior according to their strengths and abilities, mastering ranged, melee, and stealth tactics. Unleash special abilities to give the Ashen Hawk Brigade an edge during battle. Sacrifice maximum damage for stick-and-move mobility with special skills such as the “Butterfly Sting,” and knock enemies off balance with attacks thrown in the “Staggering Stance.”

Upgrade and outfit the Brigade with weapons and items earned after victories and forge relationships between team members through the bond of battle. Unravel the personal stories of each Ashen Hawk member and make in-game dialogue choices impacting the relationship between fellow warriors.

“Redemption Reapers‘ clever combat mechanics complement a gripping tale during wartime struggle,” said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO, Binary Haze Interactive. “We look forward to watching our players explore this saga and experiment with creative tactics to secure victory on February 22.”

Redemption Reapers will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam for Windows PC on February 22, 2023 for €49.99 in Europe and equivalent price in each region, with Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), and Korean-language support, and voiceover options in English and Japanese.

For more information, please visit the Redemption Reapers website , follow Binary Haze Interactive on Twitter , and wishlist the game on Steam today.

About Binary Haze Interactive

Binary Haze Interactive, founded in 2020 by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, is a production and publishing company located in Tokyo, Japan, and a sister company of Adglobe, a Japanese information technology, video game, and 3D production house with global reach and an office in Montreal. Starting with ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, Binary Haze will publish games from its sister companies with a focus on atmospheric settings for major consoles and PC.

