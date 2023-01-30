AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rockwell Automation Names Shovan Sengupta as Regional Vice President, Market Access

PRNewswire January 30, 2023

Tasked with growing Rockwell’s PartnerNetworkacross the Asia Pacific region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Shovan Sengupta has been promoted to regional vice president, Market Access, for the Asia Pacific region. He will be based in Singapore and report to Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific.

Rockwell Automation’s Market Access organization collaborates with key distributors, systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology partners to help customers design, implement, and maintain solutions that maximize their automation, software and IIoT investments.  

“In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, companies need strong partnerships to achieve their full potential. Together, we connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more intelligent, more connected, and more productive,” says Rockwell’s Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific. “Our PartnerNetwork has been evolving as we upskill existing members and add new partners with capabilities in areas like software and cyber security. In his new position, Shovan will play a critical role in helping our partners to transform and grow to meet the challenges of our rapidly changing industry.”

Shovan joined Rockwell in 2021 as channel director, Asia Pacific. Since then, he has played a key role in leading the company’s channel strategy working with value added distributors, specialty distributors and authorized resellers. Following the acquisition of Fiix, Shovan implemented the Fiix Partner Pilot program and the Information Software Value-Added Reseller Program in the region.

He succeeds Don Shoemaker, who recently returned to the United States to take up the position of Rockwell Automation’s vice president of Market Access in North America.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

