Rockwell Automation Names Shovan Sengupta as Regional Vice President, Market Access

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Shovan Sengupta has been promoted to regional vice president, Market Access, for the Asia Pacific region. He will be based in Singapore and report to Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific.

Rockwell Automation’s Market Access organization collaborates with key distributors, systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology partners to help customers design, implement, and maintain solutions that maximize their automation, software and IIoT investments.

“In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, companies need strong partnerships to achieve their full potential. Together, we connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more intelligent, more connected, and more productive,” says Rockwell’s Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific. “Our PartnerNetwork has been evolving as we upskill existing members and add new partners with capabilities in areas like software and cyber security. In his new position, Shovan will play a critical role in helping our partners to transform and grow to meet the challenges of our rapidly changing industry.”

Shovan joined Rockwell in 2021 as channel director, Asia Pacific. Since then, he has played a key role in leading the company’s channel strategy working with value added distributors, specialty distributors and authorized resellers. Following the acquisition of Fiix, Shovan implemented the Fiix Partner Pilot program and the Information Software Value-Added Reseller Program in the region.

He succeeds Don Shoemaker, who recently returned to the United States to take up the position of Rockwell Automation’s vice president of Market Access in North America.

About Rockwell Automation

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

