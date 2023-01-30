Clio Announces International Expansion to Australia

Legal technology leader Denise Farmer appointed General Manager, APAC to support Clio’s plans to serve the Australian legal market

SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clio , a leading legal technology company and developer of the world’s first comprehensive legal operating system, announced plans to expand the company’s footprint in Australia.

The company has earned a market leadership position with more than 150,000 customers globally, the approval of over 90 bar associations and law societies, and maintains the highest score in a comparison of 130 legal practice management products by reputable business software review site G2 for fifteen consecutive quarters.

Clio is rapidly growing its Australian team to support and expand product development, sales, partnerships, and customer success as the company’s product offerings evolve to suit the specific needs of the Australian legal market. Clio’s new Australian team will serve as an extension of the company’s 900 employees in the North America and EMEA regions.

“The legal technology landscape is changing rapidly,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. “And so are the ways in which legal professionals need to service their customers. Yet running a law firm with outdated software is still a reality for many around the world. As market leaders with a breadth of experience servicing different law firm needs and bringing new products to market, we are excited to bring forward innovative solutions to Australia, serving such a vibrant legal community.

“Australia is one of the most innovative and technology-forward legal markets in the world,” continued Newton. “And we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Australian legal professionals to dramatically improve the state of legal technology, and to transform the legal experience for all.”

Clio is transforming the legal experience by creating the first comprehensive legal operating system that centralises cloud-based and client-centred technologies law firms need to run more sustainable, effective, and efficient practices, including legal practice management, client intake, customer relationship management, accounting, and more.

Denise Farmer is Clio’s new APAC General Manager

As part of its expansion, Clio has appointed Denise Farmer as General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region, bringing her wealth of experience in the Australian legal technology industry to the role. Farmer will lead Clio’s overall regional business strategy, driving market expansion, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities to advance the legal profession, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.

She joins Clio with over 15 years of experience in legal technology, including leadership roles at LexisNexis, and was most recently General Manager of Practitioner Services at Sympli.

With a proven track record of building and leading high-performance teams, Farmer brings her extensive background across sales, marketing, customer success, product management, and digital and operational transformation.

“I am excited to join the Clio team and lead the company’s expansion in the APAC region,” said Farmer. “Clio is at the forefront of legal technology, and I look forward to helping the company continue to innovate and deliver exceptional products and services to legal professionals globally. Australia has a very active legaltech market of predominantly small and mid-tier firms and a progressive attitude to technology innovation and adoption. Many of us have hoped that Clio would come to this region, so it’s very exciting to see Clio finally here.”

“Denise has a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by legal professionals,” said Ronnie Gurion, Chief Operating Officer at Clio. “Her expertise in the legal technology space and her proven track record of driving growth will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand in the APAC region.”

Farmer holds a bachelor’s degree in Modern Languages from the University of Cambridge, an MBA from Western Sydney University, and is an alumnus of the University of Warwick Business School.

With this news, Clio will be seeking input from the community to ensure they are building a solution that will truly serve Australian legal practitioners’ needs and support the nuanced operational challenges they face daily.

“Our approach is truly unique in this industry,” said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. “We are entirely focused on the success of our customers and, by extension, their clients’ experience. Clio’s technology helps lawyers run their firms exactly how it suits them, along with the support of our world-class customer support team. We will be working with the local community to understand the unique challenges of the Australian market and design solutions specific to those needs.”

Australian legal professionals interested in benefiting from or learning more about Clio’s solutions are encouraged to visit clio.com/au .

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world’s leading cloud-based technologies for law firms— to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products— Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw —to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding led by TCV and JMI Equity and its US$110M Series E investment led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world in 2021, and became a centaur in 2022 after reaching US$100M in ARR. Learn more at clio.com/au .

