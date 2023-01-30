AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DELHIWOOD 2023 – HERALDING A NEW ERA FOR THE INDIAN WOODWORKING AND FURNITURE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

PRNewswire January 31, 2023

Leading players from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing segment will converge at DELHIWOOD 2023 from the 2-5 March at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida (DELHI NCR) after 4 years.

The 2023 edition of DELHIWOOD, organized by NuernbergMesse India will witness participation from 600+ brands from 37+ countries and 10+ country pavilions.

NOIDA, India, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 

THE EVOLUTION OF THE WOODWORKING INDUSTRY, INDIA AT THE FOREFRONT

The demand for wooden furniture has increased manifold in India. India is the fifth largest furniture producer at a global level and the fourth largest consumer of furniture. The market was valued at $ 17.4 Bn in FY21 and is predicted to reach $ 37.7 billion by 2026.

DW IME NM Logos

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, “India enjoys a favourable place in the Asian market, it has the technology, the talent as also the demand. So, all in all it is for sure worthwhile to invest in India looking at the great potential the country has on offer”.

As a knowledge sharing forum, DELHIWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organized by leading Industry associations as well as Skill development programs organized by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

Visitors including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the 4-day event.

The second edition of ‘Wood in Architecture and Design’ – one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of March will explore through panel discussions, expert presentations and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. https://w-a-d.in/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO, held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

Further information on the event is available at https://www.delhi-wood.com/, http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/ 

