AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Performio Appoints Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer as it Expands its Executive Team

PRNewswire January 31, 2023

Deanne brings over a decade of operations and HR leadership in multiple high growth companies

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its Executive team with the appointment of Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer. In this role, Deanne will help Performio’s continued growth by scaling all elements of the organization including culture and employee experience, organizational design, talent acquisition, and learning and development in the sales performance management space.

Deanne joins Performio from Olo, a digital ordering solution for restaurants, where she held multiple roles culminating in her appointment to Chief People Officer. In eight and a half years she helped scale the mainly remote team from 25 to 750 employees and execute a successful IPO. Before Olo, she held a senior role in Operations for PublicStuff, a web-hosted and mobile-enabled, fully integrated 311 system for municipalities.

“When deciding what to do next, my clear focus was finding a company that prioritizes the investment in employee experience. The Performio team was a standout and one that I am excited to join,” says Rhynard. “Performio’s values-driven culture has been a crucial ingredient in the company’s growth story. I am excited to join the team and continue to build an environment where all employees can thrive.”

“We’re so excited to have Deanne Rhynard join us as our Chief People Officer,” says Luke Teeple, CFO and COO, Performio. “Having grown Performio to 150 teammates spread across the world, it was past time to find the right people leader. After an exhaustive search we found Deanne who was a perfect match for our company culture and growth plans.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Deanne Rynard to the Performio executive team”, said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. “Deanne is a dedicated people leader with a strong track record of building high-performance cultures where employees are excited to work.”

About Performio

Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team delivering world-class service, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio’s product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Vodafone, Draeger, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio’s feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439716/Performio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Performio

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.