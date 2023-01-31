AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company’s global financial operations and corporate development strategies

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vesta, a leading global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of corporate transformation leader, Shimon Steinmetz, as Chief Financial Officer.

Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer - Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company’s global financial operations and corporate development strategies

Steinmetz brings over 20 years of experience partnering with management teams and private equity investors to boost operational performance and maximize stakeholder value. Most recently, Steinmetz was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the CFO Services & Transformation practice, where he specialized in helping clients tackle their most complex business issues to deliver quantifiable value increases across the company.

Steinmetz’s prior CFO experience includes serving as CFO at MerchantE in Atlanta, GA, where he executed an enterprise transformation that delivered a significant increase in enterprise value, as well as CFO of Finjan Holdings, a behavior-based cybersecurity firm that went public on Nasdaq under Steinmetz’s leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Shim join our leadership team during an exciting time of growth for the company,” said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. “He has a stellar record of delivering tangible results and creating long-term, sustainable value. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as he supports our operations to meet global demand for our services.”

As CFO, Steinmetz will lead Vesta’s global finance organization and activities including performance improvement, financial operations, corporate development, investor sourcing, technology transformation, stakeholder management, and more. He will report directly to the CEO of the company, Ron Hynes, and will be based out of Vesta’s Atlanta, GA office.

“I am excited to join a company that’s working to help businesses grow and succeed worldwide by eliminating fraud and increasing approval rates,” said Shimon Steinmetz, CFO of Vesta. “I look forward to supporting the company’s operations as it continues to scale and cement its leadership within the fraud prevention and transaction approval ecosystem, across industries.”

Steinmetz started his technology career as an investment professional at TH Lee Putnam Ventures and as a technology investment banker at Cantor Fitzgerald. Earlier in his career, Shimon worked in fixed-income capital markets at Salomon Smith Barney and investment banking at Goldman Sachs. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University.

About Vesta
Vesta is a global transaction guarantee company for online purchases, delivering unparalleled approval rates and a frictionless customer experience while eliminating chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud. Differentiated by its sophisticated data science and 25+ years of experience, Vesta brings a deep understanding of some of the world’s most serious threats and challenging markets. Leading brands in ecommerce, travel, financial services, and telco rely on Vesta to provide accurate decisions and 100% guaranteed transaction and revenue protection in real time. For more information visit www.vesta.io.

Vesta.io

 

SOURCE Vesta Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.