Power Through Your 2023 Promotion

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

SYDNEY and TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Power Through Your 2023 promotion, starting from February 1st and ending on March 15th, 2023. It focuses on getting consumers (both working professionals and students) ready to get back to work or studies after the holiday season. By inviting users to take a simple Survival Guide quiz, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get through busy working or school days and boost productivity based on users’ psychological and emotional status.

Users will have a chance to win a MSI Modern LED Lux Lightbar through entering a weekly draw once they have completed the quiz and shared their results on social platforms. Additionally, a grand prize, the MSI MD272QP (for Australia) and the MSI MD272QPW (for New Zealand) will be drawn for participants who shared their results and also purchased a recommended and/or eligible MSI PC solution.

The lucky prize and grand prize results will be announced after the conclusion of this promotion on the Power Through Your 2023 promotion landing page, winners will be informed via their registered emails.

Take the Survival Guide quiz and share your results to win a prize: https://msi.gm/SDF904A0

Interested in more promotions? MSI is currently running other special programs for consumers.

About MSI

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers’ most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

