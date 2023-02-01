AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Innodisk’s InnoEx Virtual I/O Expansion Module Drives Efficient Implementation of AI Applications

PRNewswire February 1, 2023

TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global AI and AIoT are booming, market research agencies predict that there will be as many as 29 billion IoT edge devices in the world by 2030. With such a large volume of edge devices, it is necessary to consider not only remote management, but also how to deploy devices more effectively in order to efficiently implement applications.

Innodisk is leading the way with their new InnoEx Virtual I/O Expansion Module, which helps global industries efficiently deploy various AI smart applications through the integration of software and hardware using virtual I/O expansion technology. This integration helps enterprises effectively control their computer equipment budget and solve the issue of complicated circuits that cannot be cut and arranged. It can be extended through virtual I/O technology using only a single computer system and a single network line, and can be connected with the InnoEx modules in series to flexibly expand the number and distance of terminal devices.

Due to miniaturization in the computer world, the space for I/O expansion slots has been greatly reduced. If integrators want to increase the number of I/O expansion devices, they often have to redesign their motherboard, which can be time-consuming and not economical. Fortunately, various embedded expansion cards provided by Innodisk can solve these issues. However, some motherboards cannot use expansion cards. To address this, Innodisk has launched a new virtual I/O expansion solution. InnoEx allows for a single route to connect a single computer system, and functions like a multi-function transfer port, effectively expanding the number and distance of external devices through virtual signals. It has high system compatibility, does not occupy the I/O slots on the original computer system, and does not require changes to the mechanism design. It can also be integrated into the existing network architecture to achieve borderless I/O expansion through networking.

The InnoEx virtual I/O expansion module supports interfaces such as HDMI and USB. Innodisk will also launch Serial and CANbus versions in the second quarter of 2023. It is suitable for applications such as smart retail, smart image recognition, digital display, and AGV smart handling. It can also agilely realize various industrial applications and advanced AI intelligent applications.

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

