MIFF 2023 SEES SURGE IN EXHIBITORS AND REGISTERED BUYERS

Southeast Asia’s largest furniture event back to pre-pandemic scale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Southeast Asia’s largest B2B furniture trade show –- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) – will see a strong turnout of exhibitors as the number confirmed surpasses the 500 mark and continues to grow.

The surge in demand for the March 1-4 show has raise prospects of closer to 600 exhibitors on the show floor at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The bookings are matched by the brisk registration of thousands of buyers from 116 countries and regions, to date, all keen to reconnect with suppliers at the first furniture event of the year in Asia.

Organised by Informa Markets, the show has attracted Malaysia’s industry heavyweights and other Asian producers from mainland China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and pavilions by Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

China’s border reopening will bring over 200 companies from several cities and the debut of Furniture China @Malaysia Show in MIFF for its first ever edition outside Shanghai.

The myriad of returning and first-time exhibitors displaying new products and services cements MIFF as the region’s furniture capital to support the whole supply chain and provide more opportunities to exhibitors eyeing the global market.

The list of Malaysian companies is led by the country’s largest manufacturers such as Poh Huat, Ecomate, Favourite Design, SWS, Wegmans, Ivorie, Merryfair, Step Furniture, WA Furniture, Inception and Lifestyle International.

Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF, comments: “We are extremely delighted that MIFF is now back to pre-pandemic scale. After the uncertainties of the past few years, the show boosts the growth of the global industry and trade. MIFF offers an incredible range of opportunities for our customers to grow their business and gain visibility among buyers all over the world. We welcome Furniture China and the brands it brings to add value to the exhibit floor and enhance the overall experience for our customers.”

Ms Stella Zhong, Deputy General Manager, Informa Markets Sinoexpo, comments: “MIFF is a unique partner for Furniture China. It is a match of two dynamic partners to leverage our combined strengths and deliver more benefits to global furniture retail and advance the industry even further. MIFF has demonstrated its relevance to the industry and we see huge potential for a long-term relationship.”

Mr Steve Ong, President of Muar Furniture Association (MFA), comments: “MIFF is a pivotal platform for Malaysia’s furniture exports. It offers valuable opportunities to Malaysian manufacturers especially SMEs to become exporters in a cost-effective way because there are quality buyers from so many countries in one single show. As a strategic partner of MIFF since 2012, MFA congratulates MIFF on such a strong comeback after a tough pandemic period.”

As the momentum continues to build, buyers can pre-register for free admission before Feb 15 and take advantage of early bird hotel discounts by checking the show website (www.miff.com.my).

As the pillar for Malaysian furniture exports, MIFF houses the largest collections of Malaysian solid wood furniture and office furnishings in Southeast Asia supported by segments such the designRena gallery of top Malaysian manufacturers and Muar Hall.

Catch Malaysia’s export-ready young designers at the xOrdinary Showcase curated by one of the country’s most exciting talent Lim Bo Qiang, a previous MIFF Furniture Design Competition winner who has featured in SaloneSatellite, the young designer event of the world renowned Salone del Mobile.Milano furniture show.

The xOrdinary Showcase enters its second year with the focus on eco-friendly lifestyle products inspired by Malaysia’s multi-cultural roots.

To keep up-to-date, visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) to learn more of exhibitors, products, exclusive hotel rates and free shuttle service between venues and official hotels. To get latest news and insights, follow Furnish Now by MIFF (FB).

To contact the MIFF Team, email: [email protected].

