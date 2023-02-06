Galaxy Fight Club Kicks Off 2023 With A Massive USD 200,000 Prize Pool For Its Galaxy Fight Club Cross-IP Championship

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Fight Club (“GFC”) is a cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Universe that combines all the different NFT collections into one game, meaning gamers can log in with pre-owned NFTs and play as those characters. GFC is holding their first Cross-IP Championship that will kick off on 19th February 2023, starting with a WildCard Tournament, followed by the Galaxy Fight Club Championship where the best teams battle it out from the 20th February 2023 to 26th of February 2023. The total prize pool across all events amounted to a whopping USD 200,000 in NFTs , tokens and more.

As two of the pre-events have already concluded, GFC’s tournament will have two more phases coming up, the WildCard Tournament and the final Championship. The WildCard Tournament will be open to the public, and up to 48 teams can register for this phase of the tournament via Bountie’s website. The registration deadline is 16th February 2023. The top 6 teams from this phase will qualify for the Galaxy Fight Club Championship. The second phase of the tournament is where a total of 35 top-tier NFTs projects like VeeFriends, Pudgy Penguins, Neo Tokyo, Cyberkongz and more battle it out together with the top 6 teams from the WildCard tournament, each representing their respective community with the according ingame character. There will be a total of 48 teams going through group stages and the top 16 teams compete to be the first-ever Galaxy Fight Club Champion.

In GFC, there are three ways to play, Team Battle (team matches), Solo Battle (individual matches) and a new Battle Royale game mode, which will be released soon!

Gamers can download and play GFC even without owning any NFTs to play and earn digital collectibles.

Players who win Team matches will have a chance to win Silver / Gold Key Fragments that can be combined into loot box keys to unlock valuable NFT weapons & armor. Key fragments and loot box keys are all on-chain NFTs and can be sold on Opensea or other marketplaces.

Gamers who are interested in watching the live stream can also participate via GFC’s official Youtube Channel where you can experience this exciting opportunity for players to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best players in the world. There will also be USD$5,000 worth of NFTs and cryptocurrencies to be given away to the communities and viewers.

“We are proud to announce that we will be inaugurating one of the largest prize pool tournaments in the web3 space that brings in great NFT communities, gamers and sponsors. We are confident that this tournament will be one of the most anticipated events for gamers and we look forward to continuing to build a fun and high-quality game regardless of the market conditions,” said Yas , CMO of Galaxy Fight Club ( https://twitter.com/nftyas_ ).

About Galaxy Fight Club (GFC)

Galaxy Fight Club is a cross-IP, cross-platform (PC + Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can fight each other to win and earn rewards through our play-to-earn mechanism. Since August 2021, GFC has partnered with many projects, players can play with characters from our official partners including CyberKongz, Pudgy Penguins, Veefriends (+ many more) as well as projects with CC0 rights such as Cryptoadz and Moonbirds.

GFC is currently available on IOS and Android .

About Bountie

Bountie is an esports and entertainment platform. It has facilitated more than 3,000 community tournaments with more than 350,000 casual competitive gamers. It also helps brands and projects run and organize esports tournaments professionally and cost-effectively.

