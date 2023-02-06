AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential Leaders

PRNewswire February 7, 2023

Eighth annual initiative recognizes 25 societal impact leaders

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AACSB International (AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a societal impact leader.

2023 Influential Leaders

Now in its eighth year, AACSB’s Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 275 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 950 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2023 honorees include advocates across businesses, nonprofits, and governments who are committed to creating positive change in the world. These changemakers use their business education to create a more sustainable environment, elevate employment and education opportunities for underrepresented populations, and improve the livelihoods of society’s most underserved communities. They represent business education’s efforts to create and promote positive societal impact—a key feature of AACSB’s 2020 business accreditation standards and the focus of its recent accelerator work.

“The 2023 Influential Leaders demonstrate that success in business can also mean success for society,” said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. “Their efforts to prioritize purpose, people, and planet should inspire all of us to reorient our ideas about impactful leadership.”

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their alma mater with inspiring stories, demonstrating how the honoree leads and innovates within their industry, contributes to their community, and encourages future business leaders. Support for the 2023 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by the Academic Partnerships.

The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

AACSB International is the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide, and the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide.

 

SOURCE AACSB International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.