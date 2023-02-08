FBS Launches Ultimate Trading Birthday Promo

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FBS, an online Forex broker, celebrates its 14th birthday by launching the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday. The promo runs between February 9 and March 9. The event is available in the web Personal Area, the FBS Personal Area app, or the FBS Trader app.

A guaranteed prize for every trader

The broker invites every client to join the celebration promising gifts to every participant. To get a guaranteed reward, participants need to collect five trading tickets — one ticket per one traded lot. When five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose a gift they prefer – cash rewards, VIP analytics, or personal consultation with an FBS financial analyst.

Since the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo aims at celebrating the community of over 27M+ FBS traders, each participant gets a chance to receive something more.

Prizes for raffle winners

Traders participating in FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will try their luck in a raffle going for top prizes. The more tickets participants collect, the more likely they will win prizesThe raffle’s main prize is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The raffle winners will be randomly picked live on March 17, 2023, at 13:00 GMT+2. The results will be published on the FBS website.     

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ᏟᖴᎠs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359

 

