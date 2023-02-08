AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Altair Announces Future.Industry 2023 Global Flagship Event

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

Virtual event will feature experts discussing the latest technology, tools, and trends in computational science and data analytics

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and intelligence is pleased to announce Future.Industry 2023, the company’s flagship annual event, that will take place virtually on March 8-9. The event will explore the latest megatrends impacting our world, and dive into how the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and data analytics can unlock the full potential of organizations’ technology investments.

“Future.Industry is the biggest event of the year for Altair, where we – alongside some of the world’s top thinkers – showcase the creative disruption, technologies, and ideas that are revolutionizing the way people live and work,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “We look forward to exploring the innovations that drive positive change in all corners of the globe and in all industries.”

Featured speakers and topics:

  • Sheryl Connelly, futurist and global consumer trends expert: “Demystifying the Future”
  • Sandy Carter, senior vice president and channel chief, Unstoppable Domains: “The Metaverse, Convergence of AI and Engineering, and Other Trends”
  • Dr. Vikram Shyam, futurist, NASA Glenn Research Center: “A Future Beyond Convergence Exploring Biocene – the Age of New Life”
  • Dr. Carlo Cavazzoni, head of research and development, Leonardo S.p.A.: “Converging HPC and Cloud Infrastructure for Engineering Applications in Aerospace and Defense”
  • Martha Bennett, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester: “Be Future Fit with Data and Analytics”
  • David E. Martin, manager of industry partnerships and outreach, Argonne National Laboratory: “Impact of Leadership Computing on Science and Industry”
  • Doodong Kim, senior researcher for vehicle component solutions, LG Electronics: “Development of Data-Driven Platform for Structural Reliability Verification”
  • Hod Lipson, professor, Columbia University: “Open AI and Trends in Engineering and AI”

At Future.Industry 2023, attendees will also hear from presenters from premier organizations such as Google, Intel, Eaton Research Labs, NVIDIA, John Deere, AMD – and more – along with Altair experts and executives as they discuss today’s biggest trends and technologies. The event is geared toward audiences of all levels and disciplines, and will offer high-level content as well as specialized industry- and topic-specific presentations and panels – something interesting for everyone.

Future.Industry 2023 will take place in three time zones covering the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will feature live audio translations into French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. This year’s event is sponsored by Google Cloud, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Oracle. Media sponsors include Develop3D, Scientific Computing World, HPCWire, SemiWiki, and insideHPC.

To learn more about Future.Industry 2023 and to register for the event, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry-2023/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate                       

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic                           

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109                       

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]             

[email protected]

 

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa 

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]

            

 

Altair Future.Industry 2023 will explore the latest megatrends and dive into how the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing, AI, and data analytics can unlock the full potential of organizations’ technology investments.

Altair

 

SOURCE Altair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.