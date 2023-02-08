AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winmate Expands Its Rugged Solutions of Tiger Lake Tablets for Field Work

PRNewswire February 8, 2023

Embrace state-of-the-art wireless connectivity, data collection, and data transfer capabilities all in one device.

TAIPEI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Winmate Inc., the manufacturer of rugged tablets for field work, released two new rugged tablets, M101TG and M116TG, with Intel® 11th generation processor Tiger Lake to meet the smart manufacturing demands of rugged solutions.

Tailored for industry needs

Building on a proven track record of success, the Winmate new M101TG and M116TG tablets feature various upgrades and enhancements over their predecessor to optimize productivity in remote and adverse environments. A powerful 11th Generation Intel® quad-core i5 processor Tiger Lake delivers extraordinary performance, rapid responsiveness, and rich visuals, so the tablet can carry out multiple tasks simultaneously without slowing or overheating.

Powerful operational efficiency and communications

The M101TG and M116TG hand held tablets come with a hot-swappable battery to ensure full-shift operation, while the optical bonding technology on the panel enhances the sunlight-readable display with rain and glove touch capability to help maintain productivity in a variety of weather conditions. The tablets also have options of up to 32GB DDR4 SDRAM and 2TB storage to help customers prepare for future industry demands.

The optional 1D/2D barcode reader and HF RFID reader are available to speed up data collection. The 2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera deliver exceptionally high-quality photo/video capture, while dual digital microphones with noise cancellation filter out loud background noise for enhanced audio quality. Elsewhere, WLAN, BT, dedicated GPS, GLONASS, and an optional WWAN module offer rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities in remote field locations.

Superior performance in field environments

The next-generation M101TG and M116TG have been designed with versatility at their core. Winmate’s rugged solutions are dust-and-water-tight IP65 sealing, passed the MIL-STD 810H shock and vibration testing, and are operable in extreme temperatures. The tablets can be quickly and easily adapted to numerous real-world use cases via an extensive range of user modes and optional Winmate accessories, including vehicle and desk docks, hand straps, shoulder straps, dual bay battery chargers, and many more.

Winmate rugged tablets with Intel Tiger Lake processors are available in a variety of sizes to fit industrial needs:
M101TG: 10.1″ Windows Rugged Tablet PC with Intel® Core™ i5-­1135G7
M116TG:11.6″ Windows Rugged Tablet with Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7
S101TG: 10.1″ Windows Rugged Tablet with Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7

Availability and support

At Winmate, we are committed to facing our customers’ challenges alongside them to provide the right rugged tools to meet industry demands and empower your workforce. We pride ourselves on being one of the best industrial computer manufacturers in the market. We design and build the complete solution. For more product and service information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at www.winmate.com/inquiry.

CONTACT: Vivian yeh, [email protected]; Winmate Marketing team, +886-2-8511-0288

SOURCE Winmate Inc.

