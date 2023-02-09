AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Incoming delivery: Hyundai Mighty electric truck

PRNewswire February 9, 2023
  • Mighty electric truck is set to join the ever-growing Hyundai electrified vehicle range
  • Battery range of 240km (laden) and rapid charging (10% to 100% in under 70 minutes) make Mighty electric the ideal zero-emission delivery vehicle
  • Mighty electric will join Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 and the soon-to-arrive IONIQ 6 in a further step towards Hyundai Motor’s global ambition to be carbon neutral by 2045
  • Mighty electric is due locally in mid-2023 with expressions of interest to be coordinated through Hyundai Motor Company Australia directly

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing the Hyundai Mighty electric truck, which is set to join Hyundai’s ever-growing local electrified vehicle line-up in mid-2023.

The zero-emission Mighty electric will join Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 and the soon-to-arrive IONIQ 6 state-of-the art EVs, with expressions of interest to be coordinated through Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) directly.

A continuation of Hyundai’s sustainable commercial vehicle momentum, Mighty electric follows on from XCIENT Fuel Cell, the brand’s first-ever hydrogen-powered heavy truck, currently deployed in Switzerland and California.

Mighty electric has an estimated laden range of approximately 240km and is the ideal zero-emission workhorse for metropolitan and last-mile deliveries.

Mighty electric’s 120kW, 320Nm traction motor is powered by a 114.5kWh battery system with rapid charging capability – 10% to 100% in under 70 minutes.

This technology gives Mighty electric capabilities that perfectly complement those of the long-haul, heavy load XCIENT Fuel Cell prime mover, which HMCA is studying for a potential trial in Australia.

Mighty electric will help drive an expansion in emissions-free commercial transport options by demonstrating its driveability and everyday practicality, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint of transport and logistics operations in Australia.

Heavy vehicles make up only four percent of the national vehicle fleet, yet ICE heavy vehicles are responsible for 25 percent of all vehicle emissions in Australia. This means each Mighty electric will have a disproportionately large impact on total emissions reduction.

The arrival of this efficient and effective electric truck will mark another important step towards Hyundai Motor Company’s global ambition to be carbon neutral in products and operations by 2045.

“We are excited to announce Mighty electric truck for Australia as a key step in driving growth in emissions-free commercial vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee said.

“Mighty electric will bolster our growing EV line-up and underlines Hyundai’s continuing commitment to developing sustainable mobility solutions,” he said.

In addition to its efficient EV technology the Mighty electric represents the latest in cab, including comfort and convenience features such as a digital dash display, a multi-function steering wheel and a suspended driver’s seat.

Mighty electric comes packed with safety technology features including:

  • Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA): On detecting a collision risk with the vehicle ahead, FCA will warn the driver, and then automatically apply the brakes to avoid or reduce the severity of a collision
  • Lane Departure Warning System (LDW): The front camera monitors the painted lane markers and if the vehicle begins to drift out of the lane LDW alerts the driver with an audible alarm and a visual alert
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC): On detecting tyre slip, ESC stabilises the vehicle to prevent loss of directional control
  • Electronic Air Brake System (EBS): A full Electronic Air Brake System in Mighty electric features an air-activated wheel parking brake, for optimal performance

Mighty electric is classed as a Light Duty Heavy Truck (3,501 – 8,000kg GVM) and has an approximate cargo capacity between one and 3.5 tonne, depending on the variant and upper body specification.

From launch, the Mighty electric line-up will be available in a single 7,300kg Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) variant, in 4×2 configuration with a 3,300mm wheelbase.

Bare cab-chassis, tray or pantech (regular or refrigerated) versions will be offered for Australian customers – a tipper variant is also currently under study.

Mighty electric production for Australia is set to start in Q2 2023, with final specifications and pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.

Customers can register their interest in Mighty electric at:
https://www.hyundai.com/au/en/cars/coming-soon/ev-mighty-truck

Hyundai Trucks Australia (Peninsula Hyundai Trucks & Bus) will continue to be the sole local importer of ICE (diesel) Hyundai commercial vehicles, while HMCA will import and distribute all future EV and hydrogen-powered trucks into the Australian market.

Mighty electric key specification and feature overview

Performance

Power

120 kW

Torque

320 Nm

Maximum Speed

100 km/h

Range (laden)

240 km

 

Battery & Charging

Battery Size

114.5 kWh

DC Charging (8% – 100%)

71 minutes

AC Socket

Type 2

DC Socket

CCS Combo 2

 

Weight

Chassis Mass

3,250 kg

GVM

7,300 kg

Payload

3,500 kg

Axle Capacity – Front

2,300 kg

Axle Capacity – Rear

5,000 kg

 

Dimensions

Wheelbase

3,300 mm

Length

6,140 mm

Width

2,100 mm

Height

2,865 mm

Turning Circle

13.6m

 

Wheels & Tyres

Type

Single Front, Double Rear

Tyre Size

205/75R17.514PR

No. of wheels & tyres

6 (plus 1 spare)

Spare Tyre Carrier

Equipped

 

Brakes

Type

Drum

Actuation

Air Brakes

Adjuster

Auto

Parking Brake

Spring Brake

 

Suspension

Front

Multi leaf springs / tapered leaf springs

Rear

Multi leaf springs

 

Safety

Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDW)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)      

Electronic Air Brake System (EBS

 

NOTE: All specifications and features detailed in this press release are subject to change with product homologation

Download addition images here: Hyundai Mighty electric Truck – Images

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia’s first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company Australia

