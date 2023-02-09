Need for Solvent-free Alternatives Driving Demand for Emulsion Polymers

Acrylics and vinyl are key chemistries contributing to the overall growth of the emulsion polymer market, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Frost & Sullivan’s most recent report, Global Emulsion Polymer Growth Opportunities, the market expansion of emulsion polymers (EPs) across industries is influenced by their growing use in end-use applications. While paints and coatings, paper, and packaging are the main industry verticals driving demand for EPs, acrylics, and vinyl are key chemistries contributing to the sector’s total growth. From $40.30 billion in 2022 to $59.78 billion in 2029, the global market for EP is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

“EP manufacturers face concurrent challenges that require innovative solutions, including customer demands for tailor-made chemistries,” said Ganesh Dabholkar, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Additionally, a lack of application expertise and technical support in end-use industries calls for the development of effective strategies.”

Dabholkar added: “To comply with governments’ stringent sustainability regulations, many EP manufacturers will develop bio-based formulations in the next two to three years. Further, the innovation of alternatives to harmful styrene-based and other petro-based acrylate chemistries will be vital to developing circular and sustainable products.”

To capitalize on the EP growth opportunities, market participants should:

Invest in focused research and development (R&D) sub-areas to develop superior polymerization processes that achieve high monomer conversion rates.

that achieve high monomer conversion rates. Partner exclusively with regional distributors to leverage their manufacturing capabilities for developing businesses in new geographies.

exclusively with regional distributors to leverage their manufacturing capabilities for developing businesses in new geographies. Focus on the innovation of green and sustainable products, which will call for the replacement of styrene, acrylate, and isocyanate-based EP use with more environmentally friendly or recyclable chemistries, such as polyvinylidene chloride.

Global Emulsion Polymer Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

