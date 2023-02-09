AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Clarivate Adds Preprint Citation Index to the Web of Science

PRNewswire February 9, 2023

Helping researchers more easily access preprints within trusted platform to advance scientific progress

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, has added the Preprint Citation Index™ to the Web of Science platform. Researchers can now locate and link to preprints alongside other trusted content in the database, to streamline the research process and help make meaningful connections faster.

In academic publishing, a preprint is a version of a research paper or outcome publicly available in online repositories prior to peer review. Access to preprints in the Web of Science makes it quicker and easier for researchers to include them in their existing research workflows. It enables immediate access to up-to-date, aggregated and searchable preprints from selected repositories linked to author profiles.

At launch, the Preprint Citation Index provides nearly two million preprints from the arXiv, bioRxiv, chemRxiv, medRxiv, and Preprints.org repositories. Papers from more than a dozen additional repositories will be added throughout 2023. Preprint records are discoverable alongside other scholarly output in the Web of Science and connected to final versions of record, where applicable. They are clearly marked in search results and not included in any citation metrics including Times Cited Counts or the Journal Impact Factor™ (JIF) within the Web of Science Core Collection or Journal Citation Reports.

The Preprint Citation Index enables users to:

  • Locate versions of record (where applicable) for preprints: Find and reference peer-reviewed articles with links from preprints to Web of Science Core Collection records.
  • Connect preprints to journal articles: Uncover connections between cutting-edge preprints indexed in the Preprint Citation Index and journal articles indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection via citation linking.
  • Expand the view of a researcher’s expertise: Place preprints in the context of a researcher’s career with preprints displayed on an author’s Web of Science Researcher Profile.
  • Monitor new research across several repositories: An author can set an alert for keywords or a named researcher of interest to be notified when relevant preprints become available.

Francesca Buckland, Senior Director of Product Management, Web of Science at Clarivate: “For researchers focused on today’s urgent global challenges, access to preprints can significantly speed up scientific progress and fuel the world’s greatest breakthroughs. We’ve created the Preprint Citation Index to support faster, more complete research, through the lens of the trusted high-quality content for which the Web of Science is known.”

Notes to editors:

arXiv is a curated research-sharing platform open to anyone. As a pioneer in digital open access, arXiv.org now hosts more than two million scholarly articles in the fields of physics, mathematics, computer science, quantitative biology, quantitative finance, statistics, electrical engineering and systems science, and economics, curated by a strong community of volunteer moderators.

bioRxiv is an online archive and distribution service for preprints in the life sciences. It is operated by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a not-for-profit research and educational institution.

medRxiv is an online archive and distribution server for preprints in the medical, clinical, and related health sciences. medRxiv is operated by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a not-for-profit research and educational institution, in partnership with Yale University, and BMJ, a global healthcare knowledge provider.

ChemRxiv is a submission, distribution, and archive service for unpublished preprints in chemistry and related areas. ChemRxiv is co-owned and collaboratively managed by the American Chemical Society (ACS), Chinese Chemical Society (CCS), Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), German Chemical Society (GDCh), and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

Preprints.org is a multidiscipline platform providing preprint service that is dedicated to making early versions of research outputs permanently available and citable. It is supported by MDPI in Basel, Switzerland.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:
Rachel Scheer
External Communications Director (Academia & Government)
[email protected] 

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.