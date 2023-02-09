AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR® now available in AWS Marketplace

PRNewswire February 10, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Prime Focus Technologies

AWS customers can now purchase CLEAR® along with their cloud commitments to simplify the procurement process and add to contracted levels of annual AWS spend.       

“Much as we are committed to offering customers transformational solutions that help automate the content supply chain, we believe in making our innovative technology more accessible,” said Saumya Dwivedi, Executive Vice President at Prime Focus Technologies. “The collaboration with AWS is a step towards that. We’re pleased to announce the expansion of our long-standing relationship with AWS, which will provide joint customers with easy access to CLEAR® supply chain automation and AI platforms via AWS Marketplace.” 

Last year, with PFT’s AI platform, CLEAR® AI running on AWS, media and entertainment businesses that stored their data on AWS could gain access and process their data from Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) locations. This offered them immense business benefits, including time and cost savings. 

PFT also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program last year, a co-sell program for companies that provide software solutions designed to run on or integrate with AWS. The program enables partners to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. 

To find CLEAR® in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=6b94dc62-1000-4947-b4bf-2d3c7c49a46b.

PFT also won AWS ISV Innovation Cup for CLEAR® AI. The AWS ISV Innovation Cup is an initiative for ISVs to build an innovative solution that meets their everyday customer needs, with technical support from AWS. Read about it here.

“ISV Innovation Cup” is an initiative for independent software vendors (ISVs) to build an innovative solution that meets their everyday customer needs, with technical support from AWS.

About Prime Focus Technologies
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.