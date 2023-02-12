U2U – A new wave of blockchain investments is underway Super Apps and AI based on Blockchain

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the Web3 ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, The first new Layer 1 blockchains like Solana, Near, Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain have emerged as formidable competitors to the established Ethereum network. These new blockchains are leveraging their own unique features and capabilities to carve out a space for themselves in the market.

According to blockchain technology expert Pardeep Narwal, new blockchains like Solana, Near, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain offer faster speeds and better scalability than Ethereum network due to their use of different algorithms. These new blockchains also have unique use cases, such as proof of stake, proof of time and space, proof of location, and proof of history, which have real-world applications and make them exciting.

The emergence of new Layer 1 blockchains like Solana, Near, Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain was built during the downtime of the previous cycle around 2018 to 2020 and challenged the dominance of Ethereum by offering faster speeds, better scalability, and unique use cases. These new blockchains are proving to be a formidable force in the rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem but it’s not enough and not a final chance for investors.

The second chance for investors

These are the returns on investment (ROI) for Solana, Avalanche, and Near Protocol from the last bear market to the present day. The ROI is measured by comparing average prices during the bear market to current prices during the bull market.

However, there is a growing interest in blockchain technology that focuses on building super Dapps (decentralized applications) and integrating artificial intelligence (AI). This is because super Dapps are expected to have a wider range of functionality and capabilities than traditional Dapps, and the integration of AI can enable them to perform more complex tasks and provide more advanced services.

For investors, this could represent a new opportunity to invest in blockchain projects that have the potential to create innovative and valuable solutions for various industries. These projects may have a higher chance of success and generate higher returns for investors compared to traditional Dapps or blockchain projects that do not incorporate AI.

Unicorn Ultra (U2U) is a blockchain focus to AI and Super Dapps

One blockchain that supports both AI and super Dapps is Unicorn Ultra (U2U). Unicorn Ultra (U2U) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that aims to provide a new infrastructure for building and deploying super Dapps. The platform uses a unique consensus mechanism called “smart ledgers” which combines elements of HyperLedger technologies. This allows for faster and more efficient transactions, which is crucial for the deployment of super Dapps.

Unicorn Ultra (U2U) has integrated AI capabilities into its platform, allowing for the deployment of AI-powered Dapps and services. The platform uses a virtual machine called the “U2U Machine” which is designed to support AI and machine learning applications. This allows for the deployment of advanced AI-powered Dapps such as autonomous agents, which are self-executing programs that can perform tasks and make decisions on their own.

Unicorn Ultra (U2U)’s super Dapps and AI capabilities can be used in a variety of industries such as finance, transportation, and energy. For example, in finance, the platform can be used to create decentralized financial markets and exchanges. In transportation, the platform can be used to create decentralized ride-sharing services and autonomous vehicles. And in energy, the platform can be used to create decentralized energy markets and smart grids.

