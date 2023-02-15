AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The EPA Deploys Relativity’s SaaS Platform as its Cloud Solution for FOIA Requests

PRNewswire February 16, 2023

Deloitte supported the agency’s migration to RelativityOne Government, which provides integrated AI and state-of-the-art security

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity and Deloitte today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deployed Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized SaaS platform, RelativityOne Government, as its cloud solution for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Relativity

Relativity, a global legal technology company, with the support of Deloitte, a market-leading provider of litigation support and e-discovery services, helped facilitate the agency’s migration to RelativityOne Government. This move to RelativityOne Government provides the EPA with the security, flexibility and extensibility of the cloud-based data discovery product powered by AI.

“Our advanced AI capabilities empower teams at the EPA to spend less time combing through mountains of data and more time collaborating and gleaning insights from analytics,” said Doug Cowan, Managing Director, Government Sales at Relativity. “The EPA is able to use the information to guide courses of action for their litigation matters or FOIA requests, which is additive to the litigation and e-discovery matters in which they were already leveraging RelativityOne Government. We look forward to seeing what the EPA will accomplish with a platform built exclusively for the cloud, and hope that it encourages other U.S. government agencies that are contemplating the use of SaaS solutions for their e-discovery work.”

The EPA processes thousands of FOIA requests per year. The intuitive RelativityOne Government solution provides the EPA with the flexibility and speed to process this large volume of FOIA requests, and handle litigation and investigations of varying sizes securely and accurately. The solution creates a consistent and repeatable approach which allows for lower costs, reduced risks and an increased efficiency in the agency’s processes. 

“Deloitte’s experience supporting one of the first agencies to move to RelativityOne Government adds to the extensive and varied history Deloitte has in helping clients leverage innovative technology to achieve their goals,” said Chris Knox, Advisory Managing Director, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP and leader of Deloitte’s Government and Public Sector Discovery practice. He added, “our extensive knowledge in shaping, planning and driving the migration to the cloud and Relativity’s commitment to building the secure and scalable platform for the public sector, were key factors in the EPA’s successful deployment.”

RelativityOne Government enables the EPA to respond to government matters of increasing complexity, demand, unpredictability and sensitivity. Data-driven insights and related decision-making in the public sector has grown exponentially, and RelativityOne Government helps agencies more securely and efficiently identify relevant documents, personally identifiable information and privileged data.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally, primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Deloitte

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Please contact Deloitte at [email protected] or visit www.deloitte.com/us/government for more information.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Relativity

