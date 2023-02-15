AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inventia Life Science collaborates with MSD to develop 3D advanced cell models for neurodegenerative disease drug discovery

PRNewswire February 16, 2023

Collaboration to develop 3D in vitro models of the brain for the discovery of therapeutic candidates using Inventia’s novel 3D cell culture platform, RASTRUM™

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — February 16, 2023, Inventia Life Science, a world leader in advanced cell models for biomedical research and drug discovery, today announced a collaboration with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA) using Inventia’s RASTRUM™ 3D cell culture platform. Through this collaboration, novel bioprinting capabilities offered by RASTRUM™ will be utilised to create 3D in vitro models for the preclinical screening of neurodegenerative disease therapeutic candidates.

Inventia’s Founder and CEO, Dr Julio Ribeiro said: “Inventia is committed to working with MSD to establish better in vitro models for neurodegenerative diseases. By working together, we aim to establish new approaches to drug discovery and create more translatable models which bridge the gap between in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies.”

The RASTRUM™ platform is designed to enable the generation of highly reproducible cell models that closely mimic the human brain. The collaboration aims to accelerate the drug discovery process by evaluating therapeutic candidates on 3D in vitro models of various neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

“This collaboration with Inventia leverages MSD’s deep expertise in neuroscience and drug discovery with Inventia’s novel 3D bioprinting platform to develop more relevant and translational models of the brain with the aim of enhancing preclinical screening for neurodegenerative disease candidates,” said Dr. Jill Richardson, Executive Director of Biology, MSD, London.

About Inventia Life Science

At Inventia, we’re creating some of the most powerful tools for advanced biomedical discovery today. We build bioprinters and formulate bioinks that together allow human cells to be printed in three-dimensional structures and help forward-thinking pioneers in the fields of cancer research, drug discovery and medicine to create human tissue for research and therapy purposes. Our RASTRUM™ platform creates 3D cell cultures which closely imitate real human tissue in terms of its structure and behaviour across a range of disease states. The physiological complexity of these cell cultures provides an environment in which world-class research and discovery can occur, right in the researcher’s own lab. Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd was the vision of Dr. Julio Ribeiro and founded by him with Dr. Aidan O’Mahony, Dr. Cameron Ferris and Peter Arthur in 2013 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Inventia Media Contact
Elle Kress
[email protected]
+61 490 472 947

Inventia Business Development
Lyndon Raftery, PhD, MBA
[email protected]
+61 1800 958 467

SOURCE Inventia Life Science

