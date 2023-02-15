AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xposure International Photography Festival gathers the world’s best photographers in Sharjah

PRNewswire February 15, 2023

SHARJAH, UAE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 7th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), opened its biggest edition yet this year with the participation of more than 100 leading photographers from around the world and 68 spectacular solo and group exhibitions featuring 1,794 photographs.

The seven-day event at Expo Center Sharjah provides a unique opportunity for content creators to interact with the world’s leading visual storytellers.

The welcoming speech at the opening ceremony focused on the powerful role of photography in breaking down stereotypes that lead to false and inaccurate perceptions about people, countries and events in society.

The festival emphasizes the study of images to deepen our understanding of facts and remind us that beauty can be found even in the most difficult circumstances. Beauty is all around us and our task is to see it, live it and appreciate it. The message Xposure is keen to convey is that photographs stir positive emotions and correct perceptions while guiding our priorities as human beings.

Since Xposure’s inception, this festival has served as a reminder that beauty exists in the midst of chaos, and what makes our journey enduring is Sharjah’s unwavering vision and commitment.

Xposure’s program includes 41 seminars and panel discussions with leading photographers, as well as edutainment events on “Stage X” to get visitors excited about the festival. In addition, photography enthusiasts can acquire additional skills and knowledge to shoot in different circumstances and locations in 63 workshops. Advanced technologies are used and the experience of experienced photographers, their travels and experiences with different types of photography are utilized.

One of the main events of the festival is the Conservation Summit, which focuses on climate change and the role of photography in documenting climate change on our planet. The festival also includes a photography fair for art collectors, book signings, an awards ceremony, and a fair showcasing the latest photography equipment and tools to help photography enthusiasts and adventurers realize their projects with innovative technologies for various photographic purposes.

SOURCE Sharjah Government Media Bureau

