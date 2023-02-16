AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Future of Mine Face Mapping: Mine Vision Systems Launches the FaceCapture™ Mapping System

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

The FaceCapture™ mapping system delivers actionable insights in real-time to geologists making daily mine face decisions involving production, efficiency, worker safety, and ESG

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced the release of the FaceCapture mapping system (FaceCapture) to optimize decision predictability at the mine face. FaceCapture provides real-time insights at a level of precision not previously available while simultaneously reducing the geologist’s time at the face by over 80%.

Mine Vision Systems is dedicated to providing advanced workflow-integrated perception and automation systems which improve speed, safety and productivity for the mining industry

“Our engineering efforts have been focused on building a system that delivers the right information at the right time without disruption to existing processes,” said Scott Thayer, MVS’s Chief Strategy Officer. “FaceCapture integrates georeferenced 3D point cloud and high resolution images into 3D meshes that can be imported into mine plans through industry standard file formats, providing real-time information to geologists to help them make the decisions they were trained to make.”

“FaceCapture empowers our customers to easily standardize on 3D data by adapting to existing surveying, geological, and geotechnical mapping workflows across the enterprise. We are grateful for the collaboration we have received from many of those customers to deliver this transformational product,” said Mike Smocer, MVS’s CEO.

MVS will be showcasing the FaceCapture mapping system at the MINEXCHANGE 2023 SME Annual Conference in Denver on February 26 through March 1, at booth 1574.

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production and automation in mining through unmatched data collection and workflow.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999632/Mine_Vision_Systems_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Mine Vision Systems

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

