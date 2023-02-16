H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit to Kick off in Bali, Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the digital economy becoming a new driving force for global economic development, a broad international consensus has been building for a globalized landscape of cooperation in the digital arena. China has been actively participating in international cooperation in the digital economy, and has put forward a vision for building an empowering, inclusive, open, fair and non-discriminatory digital economy at the 2022 G20 Summit, with the goal of creating a digital economy that benefits all.

In this context, in order to better facilitate exchanges and cooperation in the global digital arena, H3C will hold its annual flagship conference for the international ICT industry — H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit in Bali, Indonesia from February 23 to 26, 2023. Themed “Together, For a Digital Future”, the event will bring together industry experts and business leaders from around the world to discuss how to build a green and sustainable digital future.

The summit features a rich agenda consisting of the keynote, technical forum, partner forum and panel discussions. During the summit, H3C will release the latest strategies and innovative technologies of its international business, as well as elaborate on how H3C can help companies and organizations solve the emerging challenges in adaptability, compatibility and sustainability when undertaking a digital transformation, and how it helps governments, education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, energy, and transportation sectors around the world implement their digital upgrades.

With its comprehensive digital infrastructure capabilities in computing, storage, network, 5G, security and terminals, H3C has rich practical experience in enabling digital transformation across various industries. Today, H3C has grown to become the second largest company in China and the fifth worldwide in the field of next-generation information and communications, and has maintained the No. 1 position in China’s enterprise network switches, WLAN, and SDN markets for many years. Furthermore, H3C has seized a strong market position in the field of cloud computing, with its hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) ranking first in China and second in the world; its virtualization platform ranking first among Chinese brands for seven consecutive years; its VDI maintaining the fastest growth rate in the Chinese market for three consecutive years; and its cloud platform ranking among China’s top two players.

Backed by its technological prowess, H3C launched its international business strategy in 2019 and has established 12 representative offices outside of China with end-to-end capabilities ranging from market development, to project delivery and service support. H3C has more than 1,200 certified overseas partners, 34 overseas spare parts centers and delivers services in 174 countries and regions. Adhering to its “Partners First” principle, H3C continues to promote a collaborative, win-win and open ecosystem, and continuously optimizes incentive policies for partners, to achieve a win-win-win situation for customers, partners and itself.

As one of the most trusted partners globally for digital transformation, H3C looks forward to the international summit serving as a forum for the exploration of international and regional cooperation models and mechanisms jointly with global partners, in an effort to enable the world to truly benefit from digital transformation and accelerate the development of a global digital economy for all supported by localized ecosystems, localized talents empowerment and localized innovation.

For more information about the summit, please visit the special page of H3C NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit: https://www.h3c.com/en/h3cnavigate2023/

SOURCE H3C