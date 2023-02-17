Checkout.com gives back through partnership with GIVE.asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Checkout.com, the leading global payments provider, has joined forces with GIVE.asia to ensure a greater share of donations go to supporting the people and organisations that donors intend to give to. With support from the fintech company, the Singapore-based charity fundraising platform will be able to offer 0% on platform fees for all users looking to donate to a cause that they care for.

Checkout.com’s onboarding as GIVE.asia’s payment processor partner comes just in time to support maximizing the share of donations that will go towards one for the platform’s marquee programs, ZeroHunger.

ZeroHunger is an upcoming GIVE.asia movement which aims to deliver 1 million meals a year to malnourished children in Asia through a recurring donation program where donors donate monthly to a food-related cause.

In addition to maximizing the share of funds reaching their intended causes, Checkout.com’s solutions will help GIVE.asia get closer to its goal of becoming the first 0% transaction fee platform by improving the payment processing efficiency, and thus reduce operating costs, of the GIVE.asia platform.

Yu Ming Pong, co-founder of GIVE.asia, said “We are glad to be able to work with Checkout.com to fulfil our vision of giving and maximise the share of donations that will go to the people and organisations that we are supporting. Besides the 0% platform fees, we also intend to identify select partners who share our values, and cover all their processing fees, allowing us to better help their causes.”

Harry Fu, Commercial Director, APAC at Checkout.com, said “It is an honor for Checkout.com to support such a meaningful organization as GIVE.asia. It is only right that we support those working towards a better and more efficient humanitarian system by giving them access to our advanced payment processing solution, and unlocking more value for the noble causes.“

About GIVE.asia

We’re on a mission to democratise giving

At GIVE.asia, we believe in harnessing human compassion and kindness for people in need. GIVE.asia helps patients with hospital bills and enables children to study in rural areas. GIVE.asia helps event organisers raise funds for causes. GIVE.asia provides support for humanitarian efforts for countries in need. Find out more at https://Give.asia

Find out more about GIVEive.asia’s ZeroHunger campaign at https://give.asia/zero-hunger

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses, and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With a global team spread across 21 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments’ performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com

SOURCE Checkout.com