AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Checkout.com gives back through partnership with GIVE.asia

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Checkout.com, the leading global payments provider, has joined forces with GIVE.asia to ensure a greater share of donations go to supporting the people and organisations that donors intend to give to. With support from the fintech company, the Singapore-based charity fundraising platform will be able to offer 0% on platform fees for all users looking to donate to a cause that they care for.

Checkout.com’s onboarding as GIVE.asia’s payment processor partner comes just in time to support maximizing the share of donations that will go towards one for the platform’s marquee programs, ZeroHunger.

ZeroHunger is an upcoming GIVE.asia movement which aims to deliver 1 million meals a year to malnourished children in Asia through a recurring donation program where donors donate monthly to a food-related cause.

In addition to maximizing the share of funds reaching their intended causes, Checkout.com’s solutions will help GIVE.asia get closer to its goal of becoming the first 0% transaction fee platform by improving the payment processing efficiency, and thus reduce operating costs, of the GIVE.asia platform.

Yu Ming Pong, co-founder of GIVE.asia, said “We are glad to be able to work with Checkout.com to fulfil our vision of giving and maximise the share of donations that will go to the people and organisations that we are supporting. Besides the 0% platform fees, we also intend to identify select partners who share our values, and cover all their processing fees, allowing us to better help their causes.”

Harry Fu, Commercial Director, APAC at Checkout.com, said “It is an honor for Checkout.com to support such a meaningful organization as GIVE.asia. It is only right that we support those working towards a better and more efficient humanitarian system by giving them access to our advanced payment processing solution, and unlocking more value for the noble causes.

About GIVE.asia

We’re on a mission to democratise giving

At GIVE.asia, we believe in harnessing human compassion and kindness for people in need. GIVE.asia helps patients with hospital bills and enables children to study in rural areas. GIVE.asia helps event organisers raise funds for causes. GIVE.asia provides support for humanitarian efforts for countries in need. Find out more at https://Give.asia

Find out more about GIVEive.asia’s ZeroHunger campaign at https://give.asia/zero-hunger

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses, and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With a global team spread across 21 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments’ performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com

 

SOURCE Checkout.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.