  • award and prize

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic Wins Two Distinguished EdTech Awards with Its Innovative and User-Centric Design for Immersive Virtual Learning

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

BREA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces that UNIVERSE by ViewSonic was recognized with two distinguished awards in the first quarter of 2023. The product won the “Virtual Learning Technology” category of the 2023 District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Awards, which spotlights the most innovative new solutions on the market. UNIVERSE is also won the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in the “Secondary 6-12” category. The award rewards the very best products, selecting those that really aid education professionals, students, and teachers.  

“We’re thrilled that UNIVERSE was named the winner of two prestigious awards signifying ViewSonic’s commitment to changing the landscape of global education. ViewSonic aims to support the education community with an innovative 3D virtual platform that brings a more immersive and engaging experience to online learning as we continue to adapt to fluid learning environments,” said Kevin Chu, director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic. “The platform drives engagement, enhances collaboration, and fosters a sense of belonging for students participating in online learning. We will continue to empower teachers and students within this unique setting to help drive the learning journey.”  

UNIVERSE is designed with virtual spaces like classrooms, meeting rooms, and collaborative spaces where students interact with each other through customizable avatars. Intuitive controls and purpose-built in-classroom features allow teachers to teach online in ways that they are already familiar with. Teachers can utilize comprehensive teaching tools such as screen-sharing, presenting their camera feed, and creating pop quizzes to best suit the needs of each class. Meanwhile, students can collaborate through open discussions in the main learning space or break out into different meeting rooms for more focused discussions.

UNIVERSE was built for broad accessibility, not dependent on any special hardware. It is designed to work on Windows PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, iOS, and Android devices. In addition to supporting class activities, UNIVERSE can be used to facilitate other scholastic-related environments where there is a need for discussion, information sharing, and collaboration.

Please see the case study video here for real-time demonstration of the platform.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.

