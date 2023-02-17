AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEMIX Announces Coinone Listing as Ecosystem Continues to Expand

PRNewswire February 17, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WEMIX – the native coin of WEMIX 3.0 and the bridge which connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem – has been approved for listing on Coinone, one of Korea’s leading crypto exchanges. This is the result of WEMIX’s efforts to enhance communications and collaboration with industry partners and stakeholders following the Q4 2022 termination of trading support for WEMIX by several Korean exchanges including Coinone.

WEMIX coin approved for listing on leading Korean crypto exchange Coinone (PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Among these efforts were several key actions that were undertaken by the Wemix Foundation including a revamped management system and real-time monitoring to increase investor access to token issuance and distribution information. Details of the listing can be found on the official Coinone site.

This follows the successful listing of WEMIX on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Brazil. The listing of WEMIX, which has risen 195% over the past 30 days, gives Brazilians enhanced access by enabling WEMIX trading via Brazilian Real, the country’s official fiat currency.

“As the WEMIX ecosystem continues to expand, we are committed to collaborating with key stakeholders all around the world to ensure sustainable growth through the use of effective communications and management best practices.” said Shane Kim, CEO of WEMIX PTE., LTD.

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

