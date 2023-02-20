Labuan IBFC’s Updated Corporate Video

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) has launched a new corporate video, showcasing its unique advantages and offerings to global investors and businesses. Located off the coast of Borneo, Labuan IBFC is a wholesale financial, risk, and wealth management centre that provides fiscal, legal, and currency neutrality, making it an ideal location for cost-efficient substance creation.

Labuan IBFC offers a wide range of business structures, including solutions for fintech or digital businesses, and is home to the world’s first Sukuk. It is also acknowledged as an Islamic financial hub, making it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to tap into the rapidly growing Islamic finance market.

Supported by a robust, internationally recognised legal framework, Labuan IBFC operates within comprehensive legal provisions and guidelines, enforced by a single regulator, Labuan Financial Services Authority. The authority is a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia, and is known for its business-friendly approach.

Labuan IBFC’s new corporate video highlights its key advantages and unique offerings, providing a glimpse into the world of Labuan IBFC and its potential for investors and businesses looking to expand their reach in Asia and beyond.

With its excellent infrastructure, comprehensive legal framework, and strategic location, Labuan IBFC is poised to become one of the most attractive financial and business centres in the Asia-Pacific region. The launch of its new corporate video is a significant step towards achieving that goal, and Labuan IBFC is confident that it will help to showcase its unique offerings to the world.

Download Labuan IBFC’s corporate video, here.

ABOUT LABUAN IBFC

Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Malaysia, through its internationally recognised yet business-friendly legal framework, is the preferred international business and financial centre in the Asia Pacific region.

It offers global investors and businesses the benefits of being in a well-regulated jurisdiction, while providing for fiscal neutrality and certainty, in addition to being an ideal location for substance creation.

Labuan IBFC boasts a wide range of business structures and investment solutions catered to cross-border transactions and international business dealings. It offers services and solutions in niches such as asset leasing, risk management, commodity trading, wealth management, international business companies and Islamic financial services to global businesses looking at penetrating Asia and Asian entities aiming to go global.

Labuan IBFC operates within clear and comprehensive legal provisions, guidelines and practice notes, enforced by a single regulator, Labuan Financial Services Authority.

For more information about the jurisdiction, visit www.labuanibfc.com.

