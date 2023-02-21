AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK in Gleaming Yellow-Gold Hue

PRNewswire February 21, 2023

Introducing a New Color Option for the GM-B2100 Lineup of Full-Metal Watches with Octagonal Bezels

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GM-B2100GD-9A features a full-metal design with an iconic octagonal bezel, now offered in a stunning new yellow-gold hue.

With the 2019 release of the first watch in the 2100 line — the GA-2100 digital-analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, simple design, the line has proven popular around the world.

The new GM-B2100GD-9A announced today is a shock-resistant timepiece presented in a glittering yellow-gold hue, offering a new color option for these GM-B2100 models. Yellow-gold IP is applied not only to the bezel and band, but even to minute facets of the design such as the side buttons and screws. Separate applications of a hairline finish to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror finish to its subtly sloping sides enhance the textural look of the gorgeously gleaming metal.

Accents in a hue similar to the yellow gold are applied to highlight components including the index marks and hands. They stand out against the black dial, giving the watch a chic impression. While delivering a design that is versatile enough to coordinate with any outfit, whether casual or formal, the yellow-gold color exudes a subtly distinctive character.

The new watch delivers practical utility, as well, with a Tough Solar charging system that eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery. It is also equipped with the Mobile Link feature* for accurate timekeeping display and easy setting of alarms, world time and other functions when paired smartphone via Bluetooth®.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

 

 

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

