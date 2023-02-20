Unveiling its ‘Evolving Bangkok’ Vision, One Bangkok commits to propel and progress the Thai Capital into a World-Class Metropolis

BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, unveiled its ‘Evolving Bangkok’ vision to not only propel Bangkok but also progress with the city. Through its ‘Urbanverse’, One Bangkok aims to offer a multitude of urban living experiences in one district and create a new lifestyle blending Bangkok’s rich heritage with a distinctly global outlook. One Bangkok will further elevate the Rama IV district to become the city’s prime Central Business District (CBD). One Bangkok is being jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, said “Rama IV Road, where One Bangkok is located, has been an important trading artery with a long history of great commercial and cultural significance. With unprecedented private and public sector participation in recent years, Rama IV Road today is once again full of vitality and economic potential, poised to become Bangkok’s new urban core. Our Group is committed to bringing this vision to life and has been involved in the development of several projects, spanning from Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Edge, The PARQ, FYI Center, to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. One Bangkok is the keystone project — the centrepiece that will cement Rama IV’s status as the strategic economic engine for Bangkok — to drive the city forward as an international centre of commerce that attracts top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international, alike.”

One Bangkok is being developed as a new urban district that taps the richness of the city’s past to guide its future. One Bangkok will uplift Rama IV district to become the new heart of Bangkok, supported by four pillars that enhance the quality of life for all.

The first pillar is ‘Being the Movement’ to lead the charge to evolve Bangkok and progress with the city as the ideal urban district that emphasizes the quality of life, catalyzing progress through its forward-thinking masterplan. The second pillar is ‘Amplify Bangkok’s Values’ to capture the city’s values and charms to inspire designs and experiences within the district, and by celebrating the city’s rich heritage while maintaining a global outlook. The third pillar is ‘Redefine the Cityscape’ to reshape the city as the keystone development on Rama IV, thereby establishing the district as the new urban core of Bangkok that is alive 24/7, shifting the city’s centre of gravity. The final pillar is ‘Empower Life in a Smart and Sustainable Ecosystem’ to make life more convenient for all by centring every consideration around the human experience, allowing people not just to live but to thrive in the physical/digital environment, while growing sustainably along with the city.

One Bangkok encompasses a multitude of urban living experiences in one holistic development. The project not only integrates Rama IV with Bangkok physically but also connects, collaborates, enhances, and complements with other neighbouring districts, thereby driving the meaningful transformation of the city and bringing tangible benefits in quality of life and experiences beyond its boundaries.

The eight members of the ‘Urbanverse’ are:

Workplace: The ultimate workplace ecosystem where office buildings are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to enhance occupants’ quality of life and enhance the ease of doing business. Retail: Rewriting the retail experience to offer new lifestyle experience with an unprecedented design concept inspired by Bangkok’s eclectic charms. Live Entertainment Arena: A world-class stage for all entertainment activities, exhibitions, conferences, and symposiums. Hotels: The destination for tourists and businesspeople seeking world-class hospitality experience with the incomparable Thai touch. Residences: Elevated living that combines the outstanding cachet of a prestigious address with a superlative lifestyle. Art & Culture: Colourful daily life with art and culture via a multi-sensory Art Loop encompassing public art and varied gallery spaces that inspire. Public Realm: Abundant greenery of more than 50 rai – almost half of the district –easily accessible and open to all, designed for recreation and relaxation, with connectivity to Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park. Smart City with Sustainable Infrastructure: Empowered by smart city infrastructure, the district is well equipped with the latest technologies and innovations for convenient lifestyles, serving as a model of social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

One Bangkok aims to become the first development in Thailand to attain LEED for Neighborhood Development Platinum certification with several buildings being built to WELL Platinum standards to support human health and wellness. Its office buildings are also targeting WiredScore and SmartScore certifications to ensure they are best-in-class smart buildings that deliver an exceptional user experience, meet high standards of sustainability, and are future-proof. This exceptional vision and drive for excellence have already been recognized with two prestigious awards from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. One Bangkok is the first Thai real estate project to win the Best Landmark Mixed-Use Development (Asia) Award and the Best Office Development (Thailand) Award. One Bangkok’s first phase is scheduled for opening in the first quarter of 2024.

Editor Note:

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok will be the largest integrated development in central business district and most comprehensive real estate project in Thailand, with an investment value of over THB120 billion, on the total land area of 108 rai When fully completed, the project will include 5 premium Grade A office towers, 4 distinct retail precincts, 5 luxury and lifestyle hotels and 3 luxury residential towers operating under the core values of people-centric, sustainability and smart city living.

SOURCE One Bangkok