SHEIN LAUNCHES #SHEINforAll SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION

PRNewswire February 21, 2023

There’s Something for Everyone at SHEIN.com. Discover your style, without limitation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products launched its #SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 collection today on SHEIN.com. No matter the destination, #SHEINforAll has style options for every occasion. Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN’s Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.

Debuting new collections from SHEIN BAE, SHEIN BASICS, SHEIN Belle, SHEIN BIZwear, SHEIN DAZY, SHEIN EZwear, SHEIN FIT+, SHEIN Frenchy, SHEIN ICON, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Modely, SHEIN SXY, SHEIN VCAY, Emery Rose, MOTF, and ROMWE; SHEIN encourages everyone to find styles that are true to themselves.

  • SHEIN BAE: Own your night out
  • SHEIN BASICS: Your closet essentials
  • SHEIN Belle: Fashion for celebrations
  • SHEIN BIZwear: Contemporary office chic
  • SHEIN DAZY: Effortless. Cool. Glam.
  • SHEIN EZwear: Easy wear. Easy life.
  • SHEIN FIT+: Follow the Fashion. Feel the Fit +
  • SHEIN Frenchy: A style muse in French fashion
  • SHEIN ICON: For the icon in the making
  • SHEIN MOD: Vibrant. Retro. Fun.
  • SHEIN Modely: Modernity With An Elegant Touch
  • SHEIN SXY: Curvy. Sexy. Confident.
  • SHEIN VACAY: Your first resort for vacay style
  • Emery Rose: Easy. Comfy. Free-spirited.
  • MOTF: Naturally Chic
  • ROMWE: Aesthetic on Lock

The collections are available to shop now on SHEIN.com.

#SHEINforAll #SHEINss23

About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

 

 

SOURCE SHEIN

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

