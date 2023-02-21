AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ooredoo Qatar and P.I. Works Deliver Superior Mobile Network Performance During 5G-Powered FIFA World Cup 2022™

PRNewswire February 21, 2023

The Qatari operator was able to achieve maximal mobile service quality during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ by deploying P.I. Works’ automated Real-Time Special Event Handling module.

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ooredoo Qatar, the largest mobile operator in the country, and P.I. Works have successfully completed the deployment of P.I. Works’ Real-Time Special Event Handling (SEH) module during the FIFA World Cup 2022™. The tournament, which took place between the 20th of November and the 18th of December, was attended by over 3 million people and is the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ to be supported by 5G technology. This increased the complexity of network management during the games and necessitated substantial network capacity improvements.

Ooredoo Qatar and P.I. Works Partnership

 

In order to deliver superior mobile service quality on Ooredoo Qatar’s existing 5G network, real-time and automated network optimization was essential. P.I. Works’ EXA and SEH modules, both of which were deployed during the event, were able to orchestrate the traffic load and optimize the network in real time. EXA, which is an AI-powered automation solution, enables this via automated network actions and the intelligent identification of any load imbalances or interference issues.  

P.I. Works Real-Time SEH module was enabled for all 64 matches during the FIFA World Cup™, across 8 stadiums. The deployment boasts highly successful metrics, including over 17K automated network actions. This has resulted in improved user experiences for over 3 million attendees.

Ooredoo Qatar was appointed as the official MEA telecoms operator of FIFA World Cup 2022™, providing connectivity to attendees and telecoms services to all media right licensees. In the first 48 matches alone, around 533TB of mobile data and 136TB of Wi-Fi on Ooredoo Qatar’s network had been used.

Eren Kahraman, Account Manager for Ooredoo at P.I. Works said, “Having delivered seamless connectivity to millions of attendees, the immense telecoms success of the FIFA World Cup™ goes to show how effective automation is in enhancing mobile user experiences. We are proud to have enabled world-class connectivity unlike any before with Ooredoo Qatar. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Ooredoo Group across many more projects, events, and regions in the future.”

Contact:
[email protected]

 

 

P.I. Works Logo

 

SOURCE P.I. Works

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

