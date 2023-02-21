AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AI Talents to Solve The Toughest Challenges Voted By 30+ Global AI Executives from major tech giants

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

AI enthusiasts will gather at the Worldwide AI Hackathon to develop innovative solutions to some of the most interesting topics in the AI industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for the next generation of AI at the Worldwide AI Hackathon, where contestants will work on groundbreaking projects that could lead to the creation of the next ChatGPT.

The Worldwide AI Hackathon, a collaborative effort by Wow AI and Transatlantic AI eXchange, is an opportunity for individuals such as students, developers, AI engineers, data scientists, and AI startup founders to make a significant impact in the field of artificial intelligence. As part of the WowDAO (the first decentralized autonomous organization for the AI community, currently in early development), participants will have the chance to create new and innovative AI products within the three hottest areas as determined by a panel of over 30 esteemed judges in the executive level from major companies including Google, Apple, Microsoft, SAP, Samsung, Oracle, IBM, Intel, Qualcomm, Accenture, among many others.

These competitions include generative AI applications, the use of synthetic data, and self-supervised learning applications in the autonomous industry.

The Worldwide AI Hackathon offers a unique chance for its participants to receive guidance from a diverse group of experts including data scientists, AI engineers, software engineers, project managers, and more from companies such as Meta, Amazon, Airbus, Shell, Starbucks, Heineken, Pepsico, GE Aerospace, Mastercard, Well Fargo among others.

Additionally, participants will have access to resources and the opportunity to network with professionals in the field. As a reward for their hard work, winners will receive cash prizes and the chance to showcase their inventions in San Francisco in front of thousands of attendees, raise funds from investors, as well as support to bring their products to market through IP-NFTs in the DAO ecosystem.

About the purpose of the Worldwide AI Hackathon

The Worldwide AI Hackathon serves as the initial step in launching the WowDAO, a comprehensive, blockchain-based ecosystem for AI innovations, from ideation to building AI/ML models and implementing them, to commercializing them through Intellectual Property Non-fungible Tokens (IP-NFTs). Our goal is to democratize AI by creating a global, collaborative, and decentralized organization. We are joined in this mission by leading AI experts, who are AI executives from major tech giants and corporations. The WowDAO is built by and for the AI community, where every member has a voice in shaping the future of the organization, and profits and benefits are distributed among all community members. Additionally, all participants of the hackathon will receive Airdrop tokens to become a part of the WowDAO.

Register for the 2023 Worldwide AI Hackathon now: http://shorturl.at/hikwF
Worldwide AI Hackathon Website: https://wowdao.ai/
Discord: https://discord.gg/ZTdtahSRfS

 

SOURCE WowDAO

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.