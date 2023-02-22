AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
P.I. Works Announces the General Availability of its Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) to Further Accelerate the Open RAN Adoption by Mobile Operators

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

 P.I. Works, a leading provider of AI driven mobile network automated management and optimization solutions, has announced the launch of its new Radio Access  Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) to further enhance its EXA product offering and increase its automation use-cases through wide range of its existing and  3rd party rApps

RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — P.I. Works’ non-RT RIC over its field proven EVO platform with its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) functionality will enable the efficient automation, operation, and optimization of hybrid networks, a mix of both purpose-built and Open RAN elements. This will result in improved network performance and accelerated Open RAN adoption. P.I. Works’ Open RAN standard-compliant architecture offers a wide range of deployment opportunities to the operators, while field-proven nature of the solution assures carrier-grade reliability.

P.I. Works’ RIC

P.I. Works’ RIC platform provides:

  • A single platform for automated hybrid network management of both purpose-built and Open RAN networks with its rich multi-vendor support and dynamic abstraction.
  • A set of AI-powered Service Management and Orchestration products and use-cases to enhance automation network capabilities.
  • Continuously growing portable custom use-cases via Novel rApp Sandboxing Framework including development kits, mock APIs for testing and onboarding APIs for CI/CD enablement beyond O-RAN standards
  • Marketplace with rich set of ready-to-use rApps, such as PCI and RSI Optimizers, Energy Saving, Coverage Optimization, Capacity Optimization and Traffic Steering, Special Event Handling, and many more.
  • External enrichment data correlation capabilities with diverse third-party data sources such as mobile app reports, geolocation, Customer Experience Management systems, trouble ticketing systems and others.
  • Multi-cloud deployment support for public and private clouds, and Software-as-a-Service offering.

“We are excited to launch the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) offering as addition to our automation product offering to automate management and optimization of green-field and brown-field Open RAN networks, which we believe will help to increase efficiency and speed up transformation in the industry,” said Djakhongir Siradjev, CTO of P.I. Works. “Our RIC provides mobile operators with an easy-to-use, cost-effective way to deploy and manage Open RAN networks in a unified and standardized manner. It shall also simplify creation of new rApps, increase their portability across the ecosystem, and enable new opportunities for innovation and growth for our existing and future customers to provide better subscriber experience.”

“The launch of P.I. Works’ RIC, which will allow us to offer our customers variety of rApps, is another milestone in our mission to revolutionize the mobile network industry.” added Dr. Erol Hepsaydir, VP of Solutions and Business Development at P.I. Works “With our innovative solutions and commitment to customer success, P.I. Works is poised to continue its growth and leadership in the industry.”

For more insights about P.I. Works solutions, visit P.I. Works at Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona in Hall 2, #2K20. Click here to learn more about P.I. Works’ showcase at MWC.

Media contact: [email protected] 

 

P.I. Works

SOURCE P.I. Works

