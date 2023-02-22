AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Performio Launches Business Intelligence and Advanced Reporting Capabilities with Analytics Studio

PRNewswire February 22, 2023

Product to visualize complex data, giving leaders insights to optimize sales performance

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has launched its new product, Analytics Studio. This powerful new product lets Performio customers get dynamic insights into their compensation data and create business recommendations. The new analytics capabilities leverage predictive artificial intelligence (AI) to generate insights into payable and attainment trends by team, territory, or products, which informs and improves territory, quota, and comp recommendations. In addition, it reports on estimated compensation payables based on the current pipeline in a customer’s CRM system to better plan and manage company-wide commissions payouts.

Using Analytics Studio, Performio customers can build executive reporting visualizations, create custom views into their data, gain insights into their business instantly, and use natural language questions to explore the data and create charts easily. In addition, interactive reports and dashboards can be aggregated at any level. Drill down and data exploration capabilities enable customers to uncover new insights, identify trends, detect outliers, and inform decision making. Manager dashboards enable sales leadership to understand team performance and drive better results. Participant dashboards provide intuitive and clear information to sales reps and other commission compensated employees to help them validate their commission payments and understand compensation plans.

“Analytics Studio is a game changer for incentive compensation management,” said Dmitri Korablev, CTO, Performio. “It’s what’s been missing in the industry since its existence. It combines the power of AI along with robust data infrastructure and intuitive visualizations to help Performio customers understand their compensation data. It’s been very exciting to see how quickly our customers are able to immediately start using it to improve their compensation plans and build more effective incentives that maximize performance.”

“Analytics Studio is the most powerful and intuitive reporting and analytics package of any incentive compensation platform in the market,” said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. “ICM users have always struggled to quickly and easily build their own reports and dashboards to get insights into their sales comp data. Now, business leaders and sales reps alike can effortlessly access that data in order to make informed decisions that drive performance.”

About Performio
Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team delivering world-class service, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio’s product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Vodafone, Draeger, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Toll Brothers, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio’s feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co.

SOURCE Performio

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

