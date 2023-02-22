QIC appoints Simon La Greca as new Head of Private Debt

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QIC has appointed Simon La Greca as Global Head of its Private Debt capability.

Mr. La Greca joins QIC from Ares Management where he was Partner and Head of Infrastructure Debt Asia.

In this position, he was responsible for investing in mezzanine infrastructure debt assets, attracting investors to infrastructure debt funds, and leading the build out of the investment team in Asia.

Prior to this, he was a founding member of the AMP Capital Infrastructure Debt team and Partner, Head of Infrastructure Debt Asia, from May 2003 to February 2022.

QIC CEO Kylie Rampa highlighted Simon’s extensive expertise in the domestic and global markets.

“Simon is a highly respected investor with global experience and strong industry relationships,” Ms. Rampa said.

“I look forward to him joining the leadership team later this year.”

Mr. La Greca’s appointment follows QIC’s former Head of Private Debt Andrew Jones’ decision to transition to a new role as Deputy Chair of QIC’s Private Debt Investment Committees and strategic advisor.

Jones’ decision comes after a more than 30-year career leading private debt capabilities and following the successful build out of QIC’s private debt strategy and team, which he has led for almost two years.

Ms. Rampa thanked Andrew for his commitment to establishing QIC’s Private Debt capability.

“Andrew has reached a stage in his life where he is keen to reset his working arrangements,” Ms. Rampa said.

“I am so pleased QIC continues to benefit from his expertise and approach moving forward in this new capacity as a strategic advisor.”

In 2021, QIC launched its Private Debt capability with the initial global Infrastructure Debt offering aiming to provide institutional investors with purpose-driven capital solutions that combine the stability of infrastructure assets with the downside protection and complexity premium of private lending.

QIC has since launched its Multi-Sector Private Debt capability that seeks to deliver for clients a steady, high yielding income stream and capital stability from a diversified portfolio of floating rate corporate and leveraged loans, ABS and real estate debt.

QIC Private Debt now has US$850 million committed capital and assets under management with investment professionals in Australia, the US and the UK.

About QIC*:

QIC is a trusted investment manager and adviser providing risk adjusted returns for the clients we serve. As one of Australia’s leading institutional investment managers, we deliver alternative real asset solutions across infrastructure, real estate, private debt, private capital, natural capital in addition to a liquid market offering for our 125 Australian and global clients. We also act as the Queensland Government’s independent investment advisor, managing a fully funded Defined Benefit scheme and the Queensland Future Fund, both of which delivers on the State’s long-term investment objectives. We have A$98.7bn (US$67.9bn) in assets under management and are headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, San Francisco and London.

* As at 30 June 2022

