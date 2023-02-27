AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CUB House by Honda Launches Monkey Carnival Limited Edition, Unleashing a Street-Style Vibe and Racing Essence

PRNewswire February 27, 2023

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Monkey is teaming up with the legendary street fashion brand, Carnival, to bring Monkey Carnival Limited Edition, an off-road motorcycle to the Monkey and Carnival lovers with only 99 units available worldwide.

CUB House by Honda just unleashed a wave of fun with the groundbreaking collaboration: Monkey X Carnival project. The team up has given rise to the limited edition Monkey Carnival – an off-road motorcycle with a special design that is limited to just 99 units worldwide and an Exclusive Box Set for collectors, this collaboration is not one to miss.

Inspired by the iconic Baja Motocross, the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition perfectly captures the essence of racing. With its unique street-style graphics on the Carnival Fuel Tank, Red Seat, Motocross-styled Carnival Hand Guard and Carnival Wind Shield, this motorcycle is sure to elevate  street style game to the next level. And with Serial Number 1-99 emblazoned on the body and air cleaner, the riders can be sure they’re getting a truly one-of-a-kind ride.

Monkey Carnival Limited Edition also integrates Carnival’s DNA into every aspect of the motorcycle. From the Monkey Carnival logo on the Side Cover to the Carnival logo on the swingarm, this limited edition bike is a true masterpiece.

Get ready to kick off-road adventures up a notch with the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition. This 125cc engine powerhouse features 5 gears, allowing the rider to conquer any terrain with ease. And with round headlamps in classic Monkey style and a negative meter LED screen featuring a mischievous monkey, riders are sure to turn heads everywhere.

Monkey Carnival Limited Edition – it’s available now for a recommended price of 134,900 baht, and comes with an Exclusive Box Set including a helmet, car cover, license plate, key ring, and premium Monkey Carnival stickers.

Also, Carnival is launching an exclusive collection called the Monkey Carnival Collection, featuring fashion-forward pieces designed for the ultimate street style rider. The collection is available at 2 Carnival stores: Warehouse 30 and Siam Square branches, as well as online and at CUB House Flagship Ekkamai branch from February 23 onwards.

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cubhousebyhonda or visit  website at www.thaihonda.co.th/cubhouse.

Inquire at CUB House Flagship Store at any  branches nationwide.

SOURCE CUB House by Honda

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.